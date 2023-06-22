Battlegrounds Mobile India, popularly known as BGMI, has taken mobile gaming in India by storm since its comeback in May 2023. As players dive into the fierce encounters of this famous battle royale game, the attraction of the in-game items becomes irresistible. Krafton, the publisher of the BR title, offers a variety of exclusive rewards, including gun skins, outfits, and more.

That said, acquiring all the rewards can be challenging, as it requires Unknown Cash (UCs) to obtain them, which is not feasible for many players.

To surprise players, Battlegrounds Mobile India's developers recently added a new "Code Redemption" section to their official website. Here, players can enter redemption codes to obtain rewards in their gaming accounts.

This article will explain how to use BGMI redeem codes on the official website. By following these instructions, you can quickly claim your rewards and enjoy the benefits in-game.

Steps to use BGMI redeem codes on the official website

As mentioned, entering the redeem codes on the official website of BGMI can give you many in-game benefits, including a chance to get a reward from the current collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Bugatti.

Step 1: Open the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

Step 2: Go to the profile section by tapping on the icon logo in the top left of the screen.

Step 3: Above the in-game name, you can see the UID of your account. It is a ten-digit number. Copy that UID number.

Step 4: Now open your browser from your mobile or PC.

Step 5: Go to the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Step 6: Click on the top right burger menu on the screen.

Step 7: Tap on the redeem menu option.

Step 8: Now you have entered the "Code Redemption" section. Paste the UID number you copied in the Character ID text box.

Step 9: Enter the redemption and verification codes and hit the redeem button. Upon successful redemption, you will be provided rewards in the mail feature of the game from Krafton.

It is important to note that redeem codes have expiration dates; therefore, it is critical to stay up to date on official sources and utilize the codes before they expire.

In conclusion, redemption codes provide an exciting opportunity for BGMI players to unlock valuable rewards and enhance their gameplay experience. Also, remember that obtaining the redeem codes from legitimate sources is mandatory to ensure their validity and avoid any security risks linked with unreliable sources.

To keep track of the latest redeem codes released by the creators, keep an eye on official announcements, social media outlets, and in-game events of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

