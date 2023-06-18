Top 3 ways to get free UC in BGMI 

Unknown Cash or UC is the currency in BGMI. Players can purchase royal passes, crates that give them different skins, and more. Even though many of these items included in different patch updates are given to players for free, there are still some unique character outfits, gun skins, and other items that players desire to own. However, players must purchase them with UC, which they can only buy with real money. Thus, many players never get their desired gun skins and other items.

There are different ways to get free UC for those who don't want to spend real money on some in-game items. Today's article will discuss the top 3 ways players can collect free UC in the game. With these amazing tricks, anyone can get the in-game currency to buy royale passes and other items.

Best ways to get free UC in BGMI to purchase lucrative social items in Battlegrounds Mobile

Several websites for video streaming, quizzes, and more give visitors rewards for participation or completion of simple tasks. These rewards are given as cards or redeemable coupons in the BR title, which can later be used to redeem in-game currencies. Some content creators also hold giveaway events to give their followers free UC in BGMI.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

This is among the most trusted and secured applications globally. Google Opinion Rewards asks players to create their profile on the application. After entering all the required information in the app for login, you can complete some simple surveys to earn Google Play Credit rewards.

Players should remember that the frequency of the rewards and the number of rewards can vary between different user accounts. The reward credits collected from the rewards can be used later to purchase UC in the BR title.

2) Poll Pay

This is another popular money transaction application. The process for earning rewards from Poll Pay is similar to Google Opinion Rewards. This is also a safe and secure application where players must create an account for payment. The app is available on the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Players need to sign up for the application. Afterward, they can choose between the gaming or survey offers and complete the paid surveys. Once completed, they can get paid with real money or earn play credits, which can later be spent to buy UC to get lucrative skins and more in the game.

3) Giveaways and content creator events

custom room tournaments that can help you earn UC in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Many popular content creators in BGMI often host giveaways for UC and Elite Passes for their followers. Be attentive to their social media posts or videos; you will always learn about giveaways that can get you some free UC.

Besides, some content creators often host tournaments for their fans where they can win huge in-game prizes. You can also enter these rooms to compete against other gamers to win free UC from these tournaments. Players must regularly check all their favorite content creators' videos and social media posts to stand a chance of winning free UC in BGMI.

These are the top 3 ways to get free UC in BGMI without spending much. However, players always have the option to get UC top-ups in-game by spending money to buy them. You can also check out other amazing ways to get free UC in BGMI.

Poll : 0 votes