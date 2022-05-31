How to use emergency pickup in BGMI

BGMI has evolved as a battle royale game over time and has become one of the most successful titles in the Indian mobile gaming market. The developers introduce new features in the periodic updates to change the dynamics of the game and keep things fresh.

A new emergency feature has been added in the 2.0 update to enhance the BR gaming experience. While many players have already started using it in classic matches, many Tier 1 teams have also effectively used the feature in BGMI esports tournaments.

How can BGMI players use the emergency pickup feature?

The emergency pickup has been touted by critics as one of the best features incorporated in the game in the new update. As of now, the feature is exclusively available on the classic mode maps of Erangel and Miramar.

However, users treading on the battlegrounds of the themed Core Circle Erangel will not be able to see the feature. This is due to the smaller safe zone dimensions available in the mode.

The emergency pickup box spawns randomly at different locations across Erangel and Miramar and helps players travel to the safe zone easily. Here are the steps that they need to follow to use the emergency pickup feature:

Players need to find the emergency pickup box and carry it to an open space. Then, they are required to press the Balloon button and wait for 7.5 seconds. They need to click on the Attach button and wait for 15 seconds for the plane to arrive. Finally, while traveling in the air, they should click on the Exit button to land in a safe place inside the zone.

The main shortcoming of this feature is that the box takes up a lot of space when picked up. Furthermore, while waiting for the plane to arrive, players must be aware of enemies who can also see the hot-air balloon.

List of features available in the new 2.0 update in BGMI

Like other updates, the new May update has brought along several new features and mechanisms. Players have already started using these features to enhance their battle royale gaming experience.

Here's a look at several new features incorporated in the new May update.

Official version of Livik C2S6 and Month 11 Hidden Hunters Royal Pass New Collaboration: Evangelion Core Circle theme mode on Erangel and Livik New all-terrain vehicle (UTV) XT weapon-purchasing feature (Beryl M762 and Scar L) New gameplay and features - magazine capacity bar, improved recall feature, incomplete RP missions merged into an in-match tab, and improved shotgun range New Ban Pan system Basic improvements to settings, controls, and UI MG3 gun in Metro Royale mode Emergency pickup

With so many new features available in the new update, many old players have also made their way back to play the game. It is worth waiting to see whether the upcoming 2.1 update will bring any significant changes.

