How to watch BGMS Season 2 Grand Finals: Livestream, schedule, channel name for NODWIN and Star Sports BGMI tournament

The BGMI Masters Series 2023 has reached its concluding stage, i.e., the three-day Finale. This will be live-streamed from August 25 to 27. The top 16 teams from the previous phases will battle for a massive cash prize. Over the course of three days, Nodwin Gaming will conduct a total of 12 games spread across three maps. A total prize pool of ₹2.1 crore has been allocated for this Battle-Royale competition.

Some acclaimed squads like Omega-led Team Soul, Shadow-led GodLike, Sensei-led Revenang, and Saumraj-led Entity Gaming have already been knocked out of this grand contest. A total of eight teams were eliminated from the title race. The event has also seen an increase in the exposure of inexperienced teams and players.

When and where to watch BGMI Masters Series 2023 Finals

Like the League Stage and Playoffs, the Grand Finals of the BGMS S2 will be broadcast on Rooter, an OTT platform, and Star Sports (Television). The livestream will begin at 9:30 PM on each match day.

Livestream channel name

Television - Star Spots 1 and Star Sports 2 (in Hindi, English, and Tamil)

Rooter OTT - BGMS Season 2 Nodwin x Rooter (only Hindi)

Map Schedule

Each day of the Grand Finals will see four thrilling games. Here is the map order;

Match 1 - Erangel (9:36 PM)

Match 2 - Sanhok (10:20 PM)

Match 3 - Miramar (11:00 PM)

Match 4 - Erangel (11:40 PM)

Qualified Team for BGMS 2023 Finals

Let's take a look at the 16 BGMI teams that have qualified through the League Stage and Playoffs.

Blind, Insane, Global, and Marcos are the four squads that have achieved their spot after finishing in the top 4 during the League Stage. While the remaining 12 have earned their ticket through the Playoffs.

Blind Esports Team Insane Global Esports Marcos Gaming OR Esports Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Gods Reign Orangutan Oneblade Gladiators Esports Lucknow Giants Team Xspark

One of the teams listed above will win the major trophy and a winning prize of 1 crore. The first and second runner-up will get ₹35 and ₹12.5 lakhs, respectively. The organizers will offer a TVS Raider bike to the player who tops the most wicked player. SprayGod from Marcos Gaming leads the race with 67 eliminations after the League Stage of the BGMI Masters Series 2023.