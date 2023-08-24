BGMS 2023 Grand Finals: All 16 qualified teams and dates

The nail-biting Grand Finals of the BGMS 2023 is all set to commence on August 25, during which the best 16 BGMI squads will collide with each other for the blazing trophy. For this ultimate phase, four teams were chosen from the League Stage, while 12 were picked from the Playoffs. A total of 12 matches have been scheduled for the three-day Finals.

The BGMS Season 2, which boasts a prize pool of ₹2.1 crore, kicked off on August 4 with 14 direct invitees and 10 qualified teams. These 24 participants initially fought in the three-week-long League Stage, and then the last four teams of the overall scoreboard were knocked out of this 2023 Masters Series.

Additionally, the top 4 directly went to the Finals, while the remaining contested in the two-day Playoffs

BGMS 2023 Grand Finals participants

Here are the 16 finalists from the previous two stages that will play in the Finale from August 25 to 27.

From League Stage

Blind Esports Team Insane Gladiators Esports Marcos Gaming

From Playoffs

OR Esports Medal Esports Velocity Gaming Enigma Gaming Team 8Bit WSB Gaming Gods Reign Orangutan Oneblade Gladiators Esports Lucknow Giants Team Xspark

League Stage highlights

Blind Esports, who recruited the 2022 BGMS winning lineup, maintained their top-tier performance to earn the prime seat in the League Stage. Team Insane put on an impressive display and took second place there. Global Esports and Marcos Gaming also showed their true potential to clinch the third and fourth positions, respectively. These top four directly jumped into the Finals.

Meanwhile, GodLike Esports, Revenant, SPY, and True Reapers were the bottom four teams that were unable to earn a ticket to the next stage. They went home having received a cash prize of ₹1 lakh each.

Playoffs highlights

The 5th to 20th-placed teams got another chance to display their strength in the Playoffs to reach the finale. OR Esports made a mesmerizing comeback here after the Jelly-led lineup was unable to progress in the Super Weekend 2 of the League Stage. Medal and Velocity also got their ideal moment and clinched a podium finish. Oneblade played extraordinarily in their last three matches, managing to secure the 12th spot.

Meanwhile, Team Soul suffered a setback in the BGMS Playoffs as they came 13th despite a terrific performance in the end battle. Apart from them, Entity, Numen, and Chemin Esports couldn't secure a ticket for the Finals. These bottom four of the Playoffs got a cash prize of ₹1.5 lakh each.