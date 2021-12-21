How to watch ongoing BGIS tournament matches online

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021 has created a wave of craze amongst players in the Indian gaming community. The tournament was announced back in August, just a month after the game's release.

However, the rise in the number of hackers caused Krafton to postpone the tournament. With the introduction of the 1.7 update, the anti-cheat system was brought in, eradicating over three million hackers in-game. Hence, BGIS 2021 was set to amaze the entire gaming community in India with a whopping prize pool of ₹1 crore.

After the In-game Qualifiers ended, BGIS 2021 went live on YouTube, broadcasting the Online Qualifiers. Here's a guide on how to watch the ongoing BGIS 2021 online.

When and where to watch the ongoing BGIS 2021 tournament online?

BGIS 2021 Online Qualifiers are streamed live only on Battlegrounds Mobile India's official YouTube channel during match days. The timing is set at 5:30 PM IST. The duration of the program depends on the number of matches scheduled for that particular day.

Viewers are asked not to worry about the action of stream sniping as the broadcasters show the matches at least five to eight minutes after the matches are being played in real life. Viewers must remember that no BGMI Esports player can stream from their point of view on their channels while the BGIS tournament matches are being played.

Furthermore, it has to be kept in mind that BGIS: The Grind was a huge success leading to the main tournament where Krafton expects a lot more audience to turn up to YouTube and watch the matches live.

Schedule after In-game Qualifiers of BGIS 2021

Online Qualifiers: The Online Qualifiers are being played in three rounds from amongst the 1024 qualified teams from In-game Qualifiers between December 16 and December 30.

The third round of this stage will see 32 invited teams battle against 224 qualified teams. There will be 16 groups at this stage, and the top four teams from each group will progress.

Quarter-Finals: The Quarter Finals will be played from January 2 to January 5. The 64 qualified teams from the Online Qualifiers will fight it out in the Quarter Finals.

Semi-Finals: The Semi-Finals will be played between January 7 and January 10 amongst the 24 qualified sides from the Quarter Finals.

Grand Finals: The Grand Finals are scheduled to be played from January 13 - 16 amongst the 16 qualified teams from the semis to present before everyone the inaugural champions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha