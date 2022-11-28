Hydra Hrishav's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income and more

The rise of mobile games like PUBG Mobile (or BGMI in India) and Free Fire has provided a platform for many content creators in South Asia. Names like Dynamo, Total Gaming, Mortal, Scout, AS Gaming, and more who cashed in on PUBG Mobile/BGMI or Free Fire fanbases were able to emerge as top content creators/pro players in India.

In the footsteps of successful creators, many other relatively smaller YouTubers have also seen a surge in numbers. Hydra Hrishav is one such name who has been creating Battlegrounds Mobile India content consistently even after the game got blocked in India by MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) in July 2022.

Hydra Hrishav: BGMI character ID, IGN, YouTube earnings, in-game stats, and more

Hydra Hrishav's BGMI account showing his in-game details (Image via Krafton)

It is a well-known fact that Battlegrounds Mobile India assigns a unique character ID to each player, which allows everyone to have an in-game individuality. One can use the same character ID to look for other players or add them as friends by sending an in-game request. At the same time, one can also use a unique IGN, which is variable and can be changed with a Rename Card.

Hrsihav has been associated to HYDRAEsports clan for a long time now (Image via Krafton)

Fans can also send requests to popular content creators like Hydra Hrishav using his character ID while viewing his in-game stats. His UID is 5137607109, while his in-game name as of this writing is HYDRAxHRiShavV. The prefix in front of Hrishav's name resulted from him being part of Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant's HYDRAEsports clan in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

F/D ratio, number of wins, and rank of Hydra Hrishav

Hydra Hrishav's stats in the current season (Image via Krafton)

Since the ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India, many YouTubers have moved on to producing content featuring other games, but Hydra Hrishav has persisted with BGMI. He has been live streaming consistently while maintaining his remarkable stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

In the ongoing C3S7, which Krafton renewed for the second time until January 2023, Hrishav has played 54 matches. He has won only one game but ended up in the top 10 in 39 matches. Throughout the 54 matches he has played, the famous creator has claimed 229 finishes at a 4.24 F/D ratio.

Hydra Hrishav's tier in the renewed Cycle 3 Season 7 of BGMI (Image via Garena)

His current season rank is in the top 6.00% with a rating (season) of 5570. As of this writing, Hrishav's current tier is Crown V.

YouTube earnings for Hydra Hrishav

Hydra Hrishav's eponymous YouTube channel (Image via Google)

Hydra Hrishav, who has been streaming BGMI gameplay on a regular basis, has maintained his viewership and subscriber count with minor ups and downs since the game's ban. Hydra Hrishav currently has 435K subscribers and 90.959 million channel views.

American website Social Blade has estimated the YouTube earnings of the popular creator to be between $2K and $32.3K in the last 30 days.

