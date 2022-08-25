"I always wanted to do something bigger": Snax on his journey in Dream Karo Stream Karo by Loco

Snax, or Raj Varma, is a name that anyone who follows the professional gaming scene in India will be aware of. The man who has fought many battles in both the virtual world as well as in real life has made his mark on the Indian esports scene. However, not many know how he rose to fame, and Loco's Dream Karo Stream Karo has brought his story forward.

Raj Varma, like many Indian gamers, never intended to take up gaming as his profession. However, one thing led to another, and it has now become his life despite having had to overcome significant adversities.

Fans usually see gamers sitting in front of the screen, firing bullets, and getting kills. In reality, however, there's always an untold story behind the success of these personalities, which makes it worthwhile to learn about their lives.

Snax started playing games for fun, but fate had other ideas for him

Snax recently shared his initial experience in a candid interview with Loco's Dream Karo Stream Karo. He was quick to understand that academia wasn't for him, and all he could manage to do was pass. Once that was done, he had the option to join his family business.

According to his sister, Snax has had his fair share of struggles since the beginning. While he had two options for the family business, he felt he was meant for something bigger.

Gaming started as a fun activity for him, and before he knew it, he was participating in a PUBG tournament in New Delhi. Raj and his team won the tournament to bring home a reward kitty of $10,000.

While his parents weren't entirely convinced, they slowly understood the rising potential of esports as a profession in the country. A bigger opportunity soon came along Raj's way when Fnatic and Entity wanted to sign him. It was at that moment that he made a significant mistake.

Snax said no to Fnatic in favor of Entity, but as destiny would have it, he was dropped after a couple of months. Due to the lack of openings, he decided to call it quits and sought an alternative career. It was, however, the same fate that gave him a chance once again.

There was a significant incident in the PUBG Masters All Stars event where one of the members of esports team IND hadn't turned up. After some convincing, Raj decided to fly over there to give a last try at professional gaming. The tournament was a success, and he had finally found his team.

He started expanding into the world of professional streaming and tutorials from that point onwards. While his parents were quite skeptical, Raj listened to his own heart. Things were quite hard during the COVID-19 pandemic, but he claims the grind was worth it.

He shifted to professional streaming altogether, and took a piece of advice from his sister - be yourself. Snax had his fair share of apprehensions to begin with as he wasn't sure if fans would love to see his gameplay. However, he hasn't looked back since then and has become one of the top streamers in the country.

He hasn't forgotten the hardships he faced in his younger days. Perhaps nobody understands the need for finances and staying happy in life more than him. His family has been his strength, and Snax hasn't forgotten about the people who made him who he is today.

