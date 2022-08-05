Is the BGMI ban permanent in India? All you need to know

The ban on BGMI has been one of the most discussed topics in the Indian gaming scene in recent times. Numerous questions from the fanbase remain unanswered, leaving them looking for answers across the internet.

If users are unaware, the Indian government decided to suspend the battle royale game in the country under Section 69A of the IT Law more than a week ago. This led to its removal from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Although there have been hopes that BGMI will be able to make a comeback, nothing can be said as of now. The following section details whether the ban on the game is permanent or not.

Will BGMI be permanently banned in India?

A lot of questions have been about whether the game is permanently banned or not (Image via Garena)

The government of India banned BGMI as a result of Section 69A of the Information Technology Law. It is worth noting that the ban will continue to be in effect unless and until the government decides to withdraw it.

In an official statement issued by Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, the company is currently in talks with the relevant authorities to resolve the issue. The following is what he specifically stated:

"There may be questions in your minds regarding the current situation about the country's most loved game – BGMI. In line with this, we have been working hard to communicate our sincerity with the concerned authorities and resolve the issues."

Keeping this in mind, we can consider that the game should be able to make a comeback. Nonetheless, if the issue is not resolved, the ban will remain and will not be revoked by the government.

Apart from all this, Sohn has also specified that the security and privacy of the users are of their utmost importance and that the game has complied with all laws and regulations in India.

Reaction from community

The suspension has got the community to try out other titles like PUBG New State (Image via Sportskeeda)

Members of the game's community have already begun discussing the various repercussions of the ban. The decision taken by the government saddens the majority, and they have been waiting for further clarity to be provided.

Numerous people also believe that no other alternative can replace the game's influence on the Indian market and that its absence will be challenging to fill.

Undoubtedly, the game's esports scene will take a significant hit, and the athletes, alongside the organizations who have heavily invested in it, will be significantly impacted.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far