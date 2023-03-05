Is BGMI getting unbanned soon? Rumors in 2023 that hints at possible return of the popular battle royale

BGMI was delisted from the Google Play and App Store on July 28, 2022. Since then, several words from various famous personalities have surfaced online. However, to date, gamers are restricted from downloading the title, so they have to stay satisfied playing the existing content.

Quite recently, however, multiple streamers and e-athletes have taken to their social media handles and livestreams, hinting at the game's possible return. Based on rumors, the game might be unbanned soon.

Rumors and speculations hint at BGMI's return in April 2023

Renowned esports player and YouTuber Gyrogod recently mentioned in his livestream that there is a possibility that the title will make its return soon. He also tried to connect several "dots" that hinted at the game's comeback.

Timestamp: 1:59

He even stated that the rumor might be reliable, as it reportedly came from an official working in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Kuldeep Lather @Kullthegreat BGMI samachar firse aa rhe hai is baar sach ho skte hai BGMI samachar firse aa rhe hai is baar sach ho skte hai

Meanwhile, Villager Esports CEO Kuldeep Lather tweeted that rumors of BGMI's comeback have massively spread in the last few months, and the game might be returning to the Indian market.

Orangutan Gaming's coach Vedz highlighted on his livestream how a bill had been passed to speed up the process of Battlegrounds Mobile India's return to the Indian digital storefronts. However, the YouTuber added that even if the title is coming back, nobody can predict the exact date of its return.

Furthermore, AKop and Wizzgod were livestreaming on YouTube when the duo mentioned that the players and staff at Orangutan Gaming learned that the popular game would have a launch party in April. According to AKop, the launch party will only be held after the game re-appears in the Indian virtual market.

A few weeks back, Krafton's CEO Chang Han Kim spoke about BGMI's potential unban during a Q&A session of the company's FY 2022 earnings call for the last quarter. At the event, he expressed how the company has put in much effort to realize the unbanning of the sanctions on the suspended title. The CEO also hinted at the title's possible return in 2023.

Furthermore, several new events appeared in the game a few days back, hinting that Krafton is developing things on the back end. Although these events have now been removed, they might reappear once the game relaunches in India and gamers flock in numbers to play it daily.

Many Indian gaming superstars like Scout and Hector have also made a comeback to playing esports, further fuelling rumors that the return of Battlegrounds Mobile India is on the horizon.

For now, BGMI remains suspended in India, and gamers across the country are eagerly waiting for it to be restored in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. It remains to be seen when mobile players across the country will finally experience new content in the BR title again.

