Is BGMI still playable after the ban in India?

Just a few weeks after BGMI's debut year of operation, the mobile battle royale title has suffered the same unfortunate outcome that befell PUBG Mobile. Its removal has become a hot topic in the community, with players talking over its future as well as the substitute.

Four days following its removal from app stores, BGMI's servers are still available to gamers. This is the only positive development for the fan base, other than the developers' response that they are in discussions with the appropriate authorities to address the issue.

BGMI's servers are still available after the ban

BGMI was abruptly removed from the Google Play Store in the evening of 28 July 2022. While players had little to no idea about its removal, things soon went down the hill as it was delisted from the App Store as well.

Amid growing speculation about the ban, Google essentially confirmed the game's ban. This sent the fan base into a frenzy just as Krafton had released the battle royale title exclusively for the Indian region over a year back.

As stated earlier, Battlegrounds Mobile India is still playable by users who had the title previously installed on their devices before its removal from the store. Players haven't reported any outages except in the case of the UC purchase since it was taken down.

Users attempting to purchase UC in the game are facing an error message since the title is no longer available in the store.

The Indian government has banned BGMI by invoking its powers under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act of 2000. It is the same section under which the authorities suspended PUBG Mobile in 2020, and Free Fire in 2022.

This sudden ban has severely impacted professional players, content creators, and other stakeholders who are heavily invested in the game. However, it is unclear what the holds in the game's future.

In a recent development, Krafton released a statement that ignited a sense of hope in the community. Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of the company, affirmed that Krafton is committed to the Indian market and has always been compliant with data protection laws in the country.

He requested that players wait to hear from Krafton, who will keep them informed of any additional developments.

If talks between the government and the developers end well, the game might soon come back to the country, while it could take a turn for the worse in another case.

New State Mobile a substitute for BGMI?

Since Battlegrounds Mobile India was removed from the store, professional players, content creators, and influencers have voiced their views about future prospects.

MortaL @Mortal04907880 Total Gaming @total_gaming093 @Mortal04907880 Or rasta bhi kya he bhai. ab Hamra Free Fire MAX BAN Hone ke bad sath me Rank Push Karege. @Mortal04907880 Or rasta bhi kya he bhai. ab Hamra Free Fire MAX BAN Hone ke bad sath me Rank Push Karege. Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo. twitter.com/total_gaming09… Milkar New State rank push kar dete hain chalo. twitter.com/total_gaming09…

sc0utOP @scouttanmay Tbh new state is intense af Tbh new state is intense af 😬

Many of them are of the opinion that New State Mobile could be an excellent alternative to BGMI as it shares similarities in terms of gameplay mechanics, in-game features, and more. Hence, players will find it slightly easier to make the switch for the time being.

