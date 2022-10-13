Jevel's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

BGMI was released last year as India's own variant of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India has seen a steep rise in popularity, and a lot of it can be credited to the joint efforts of streamers and content creators on YouTube who entertain their audience with content focusing on the game.

Aman "Jevel" Maurya is one such YouTuber whose videos have become viral on the internet. While other YouTubers were busy portraying their insane gun skills, Jevel opted to showcase fun gameplay and hilarious situations in BGMI. In doing so, he spearheaded a trend that is now followed by many YouTubers.

Details about BGMI pro player and famous YouTuber Jevel fans should know

BGMI ID and IGN

Over time, Jevel has managed to create a huge fan following. Fans try to send him friend requests to play with him, hoping to feature in his videos. They can search for Jevel's profile in Battlegrounds Mobile India using his unique ID - 55553613371. They can also find him using his in-game name (IGN) - ItzJevel.

Seasonal stats and rank

Jevel only plays classic matches when creating content. His stats in the ongoing season show that he has improved as a player.

In the newly re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, he has already reached the Diamond II tier, accumulating 3555 points.

Snippet showing Jevel's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Jevel has already played 48 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. Along with his squadmates, he has emerged victorious in 6 of those matches and has reached the top ten in 27 matches.

Jevel has managed to deal a total of 33624.0 damage with an average damage of 700.5. Furthermore, he has maintained an impressive F/D ratio of 4.12 and has outclassed 198 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's impressive head-tracing skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 15.2. He also has an average survival time of 11.8 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 12.3.

Jevel's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 15 finishes with 2282 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Jevel's stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Jevel's main source of income is his YouTube channel, which currently has over 816K subscribers. He has uploaded a total of 1041 BGMI gameplay videos so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Aman Maurya earned between $2.1K - $33.1K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 13K new subscribers during this period. These stats highlight Jevel's growth as a gaming content creator.

Note: Although multiple popular streamers (including Jevel) are playing BGMI, Indian gamers are requested to refrain from playing the title as it is currently blocked by the Indian government.

