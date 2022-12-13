Jonathan Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube income, and more

Jonathan "Jonathan" Jude Amaral needs no introduction to the BGMI community. His performances in esports tournaments and scrims have led pundits and critics to refer to him as the "Universal MVP."

Today, Jonathan is one of the finest players to have stepped foot on the virtual battlegrounds. He is a member of GodLike Esports and has played a major role in advancing gaming and esports in India.

Besides being a pro player, Jonathan is also a popular streamer. He currently livestreams the title on YouTube and Rooter. Thousands of viewers flock to watch his streams and interact with him.

Details about BGMI pro player and streamer Jonathan Gaming that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Jonathan's BGMI ID can use this code — 5112616229 or his IGN, GxdLJON8THAN16 (GxdL stands for GodLike Esports), to find his profile.

Jonathan is currently not a part of any clan in the game. Fans can send him clan requests using the aforementioned information. They can also send him popularity gifts to help him rise in the popularity rankings, where he is currently in Rank 10.

Seasonal stats and rank

Jonathan is in the Ace tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 4206 points. He is expected to reach the Ace Master tier in the next few days.

Jonathan has jaw-dropping stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India's C3S7 (Image via Krafton)

The Universal MVP has participated in 59 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has obtained a chicken dinner in only 10 matchups (with a paltry win rate of 16.9%) and has helped his team reach the top 10 in 38 matches.

Jonathan has dealt a total damage of 83329.6 and an average damage of 1412.4. He has also managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 7.71 and has outplayed 455 enemies. His blazing assaulting skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 15.8 with 72 headshots.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Jonathan's best outing was in a match where he secured 25 finishes, with 4201 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Jonathan's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were collected at the time of writing and might change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

As mentioned earlier, Jonathan is a contracted player for GodLike Esports and is one of the highest-paid esports athletes in India. However, he also owns a popular YouTube channel with more than 4.82 million subscribers. The pro athlete has uploaded 385 BGMI gameplay videos and lifestyle vlogs to his channel so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Jonathan has earned $1.3k - $21k from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 30k subscribers and 52 lakh video views during the same period. These stats reflect the player's popularity as a content creator.

Note: BGMI was blocked by the MeitY department of the Indian government under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Hence, players in the country are urged not to play the game.

