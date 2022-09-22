Jonathan's BGMI ID, complete stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Jonathan Jude "Jonathan" Amaral is one of the leading figures in the BGMI gaming community. Over the years, his consistency in official and unofficial tournaments has posited him among the battle royale's top players.

Jonathan's prowess as an assaulter has made him famous worldwide. He played brilliantly in the LAN tournaments for GodLike Esports before the ban on the BR title and will be looking forward to the game's comeback in the Indian market.

He is also a popular BGMI streamer, attracting huge viewership on his livestreams. His streams are full of fun content, and he helps fans learn the tips and tricks of the game.

Details of BGMI pro Jonathan that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Jonathan recently celebrated his 20th birthday. While many fans went and met him, others celebrated by sending him popularity in the game. Many players are still searching for his ID and IGN.

While his ID is 5112616229, his IGN (in-game name) is BabygirL16. However, players and fans must remember that Jonathan keeps changing his IGN from time to time.

Seasonal Stats

After a long gap, Jonathan recently returned to livestreaming on YouTube. He played the Ancient Secret: Arise mode with random teammates. This was the first time Jonathan played classic matches in the re-introduced C3S7. However, he still managed to reach the Diamond V tier, accumulating 3259 points.

Snippet showing BGMI star Jonathan's stats in the new C3S7 (Image via Krafton)

Jonathan played only 6 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he managed to win 2 Chicken Dinners, displaying single-handed dominance. He even helped his squad reach the top ten in 4 games.

The star has managed 13140.3 total damage with an average damage of 2190.0. Furthermore, Jonathan has maintained an astounding F/D ratio of 12.50 and has outclassed 75 enemies in total. Since playing with randoms can often disturb a player's stats, the aforementioned finishes prove his mettle as one of the best fraggers.

However, Jonathan's breathtaking assaulting skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 9.3. He also survived long enough to have an average survival time of 15.7 minutes.

Moreover, 32 most finishes and 5882 damage dealt in a single match has been his best performance so far in the re-introduced C3S7.

Note: Jonathan's stats were considered while writing this article and are subject to change over time.

YouTube Earnings

Jonathan joined GodLike Esports last year, making him one of the highest-earning BGMI players in the community. He even has a popular YouTube channel, Jonathan Gaming, which currently has over 4.62 million subscribers, making him amongst the top gaming content creators in the country.

Jonathan gifted a BMW to his parents a few months back and informed fans in his latest stream that he would also be gifting himself a car. This indicates the considerable amount of money he earns per month.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Jonathan Amaral has generated revenue between $1K - $16.3K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also accrued over 70K new subscribers in this period, which is astonishing considering that he is not a regular streamer.

