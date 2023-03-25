Jonathan vs Scout: Who has better BGMI stats in 2023?

Jonathan Jude "Jonathan" Amaral and Tanmay "Scout" Singh are two highly acclaimed BGMI esports athletes and YouTubers. Both are considered cult figures in the Indian gaming community.

Jonathan is known as the Universal MVP after his consecutive MVP title wins in both PUBG Mobile and BGMI esports tournaments. Meanwhile, Scout is the owner of Team X Spark and is renowned for his great performances in tournaments.

Jonathan's BGMI ID and stats

Jonathan's career stats show his prowess as an ace assaulter in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Jonathan's ID has a unique code 5112616229. Players can also search for his profile using his IGN, GxdLJON8THAN16.

As of today (March 25), Jonathan has participated in 7688 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has won a chicken dinner in 2075 matches (with a win ratio of 27.0%), helping his squad reach the top 10 in 4827 matchups.

Jonathan dealt a total damage of 7520390.2 with an average damage of 965.4. He has a jaw-dropping F/D ratio of 6.08, outplaying 46731 enemies.

Jonathan has a commendable headshot percentage of 20.2 (with 9434 headshots). On average, the pro e-athlete survived 15.7 minutes in classic mode matches.

His best performance was in a match where he had 34 eliminations, with 5882 damage dealt.

Scout's ID and stats

Snippet showing Scout's fine fragging skills in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

To find Scout's in-game ID, fans can use the code 5144286984 or his IGN, scprouttOP.

Scout has competed in 6987 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and has emerged victorious in 1558 matches (with a win ratio of 22.3%). He has reached the top 10 in 3833 matchups along with his teammates.

The YouTuber managed to deal a total damage of 6058219.4 with an average damage of 867.1. He has a great F/D ratio of 5.17, outplaying 36090 enemies.

Scout also holds an impressive headshot percentage of 21.1 (with 7625 headshots). On average, he survived 12.5 minutes in every classic mode match.

Scout's best performance in the title came in a classic match where he garnered 29 eliminations, with 4771 damage dealt in the process.

Comparison

Upon analyzing Jonathan and Scout's career stats, the former appears to have the edge in TPP squad mode in terms of both K/D ratio, headshots, eliminations, and win rate. However, since Scout hasn't been playing classic matches recently, it remains to be seen if he can surpass Jonathan's stats in the future.

Disclaimer: The players' stats were recorded while writing this article. The stats will change as they play more classic matches. Indian gamers must remember that the game remains suspended due to government-imposed restrictions, so they should refrain from playing it to avoid any legal consequences.

