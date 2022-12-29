Legend X's BGMI ID, F/D ratio, YouTube income, and more

Several gaming content creators from India found their niche with PUBG Mobile and reinvented their content with the launch of BGMI. Although Battlegrounds Mobile India was banned by the Indian government five months ago, many creators have continued to drop content related to the Krafton-developed game.

Laksh "Legend X" Gupta has been uploading new BGMI videos every other day while also playing exceptionally well in his matches. Laksh Gupta's YouTube channel has maintained a fairly high number of subscribers, i.e., over 2.09 million.

Legend X: BGMI character ID, in-game name, YouTube earnings, seasonal stats, and more

Laksh "Legend X" Gupta's BGMI account (Image via Krafton)

When players log into Battlegrounds Mobile India for the first time, they are allocated a specific unique character ID. This is unchangeable and serves as a permanent identification that one can utilize to look up someone's in-game account. Similarly, someone's IGN (in-game name) is exclusive, but this can be altered multiple times using a Rename Card.

Laksh "Legend X" Gupta is part of BLaC | Boys (Image via Krafton)

Legend X's Battlegrounds Mobile India character ID is 5185634901, and his IGN is ūŁEGENDX (visible in BGMI as ŁEGENDX). He is also a member of the Battlegrounds Mobile India clan BLaC | Boys.

Laksh "Legend X" Gupta's tier, number of chicken dinners, F/D ratio, and other seasonal stats

Laksh "Legend X" Gupta's seasonal stats (Image via Krafton)

The community is well aware of the fact that BGMI's current status is "Blocked." This basically means that the game servers are online, but it hasn't received any new content in five months. Hence, the ongoing Ranked Season, C3S7, that Krafton introduced in July after the 2.1 update has been extended twice with a rank reset. As per the in-game schedule, Cycle 3 Season 7 will end in January.

Due to the unavailability of any new patch update, several BGMI players have moved on to other mobile BR games. At the same time, many are still grinding hard to maintain their ranks, with Legend X being one of them. He has played numerous ranked matches this season and has registered remarkable stats.

Laksh "Legend X" Gupta's tier details (Image via Krafton)

Legend X has played 76 Cycle 3 Season 7 (renewed) Ranked matches. In total, he has scored 401 finishes at an F/D ratio of 5.28 and has featured in the 'Top 10' 13 times. He has also obtained six Chicken Dinners in the ongoing Ranked Season, with an exceptional 60.6 (A) rating.

Besides his impressive seasonal stats, Laksh "Legend X" Gupta's current tier is Platinum IV, while his Season Rating is 4092 and Season Rank is present in the top 31.00%.

Laksh "Legend X" Gupta's estimated income from YouTube

Laksh "Legend X" Gupta's YouTube channels (Image via Google)

Laksh Gupta's YouTube channel Legend X has been active for more than four years now, amassing over 2.09 million subscribers. Besides Legend X, Gupta's other channel is named Legend Playz, which has more than 251K subscribers.

According to Social Blade's analytics, Legend X's YouTube earnings in the past 30 days are estimated to be somewhere between $127 and $2K. Legend Playz, on the other hand, is fairly inactive and has an estimated YouTube income between $3 - $48.

