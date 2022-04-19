List of official BGMI tournaments after BMOC The Grind revealed

The esports scenario has received a massive boost with the introduction of BGMI in the country. Although it has only been nine months since its release, Battlegrounds Mobil India has successfully established itself as a leading battle royale title.

Millions of users play the game daily, while thousands flock to YouTube to watch esports tournaments and scrims.

Witnessing such a huge turnout and the massive success of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021, Krafton announced the game's esports roadmap for 2022. Based on the announcement, fans knew that BMOC 2022 would be kicking things off for the season.

With the BMOC 2022 nearing, the craze regarding the tournament amongst BGMI players and fans was tremendous. This prompted Krafton to organize BMOC The Grind, which concluded recently.

What are the different BGMI esports tournaments lined up after BMOC The Grind?

With BMOC The Grind coming to an end and the qualified teams from the in-game qualifiers of the main tournament already announced, it can be assumed that BMOC will begin shortly with Round 1.

However, Krafton has planned several other official events in the upcoming months. Here's a look at them.

Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2

Based on the announcement video, the four tournaments will have a culminating prize pool of a massive 6 crore INR. While each season of the BMPS is set to hold a prize pool of 2 crore INR, Krafton has promised fans and players across the country that the second edition of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series will be more spectacular than last season.

While BMPS Season 1 is considered the equivalent of PMPL, it is also the culminating event where the top 24 BGMI teams from the BMOC will head to and fight it out to emerge as champions.

How did BGMI teams perform in Finals of BMOC The Grind?

Sixteen teams qualified from the League Stages and battled it out for four days on the maps of Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Here are the rankings of the 16 teams (along with their obtained points and Chicken Dinners) at the end of match 24.

Orangutan (266 points, with three Chicken Dinners) Team SouL (247 points, with two Chicken Dinners) OR Esports (229 points, with two Chicken Dinners) Nigma Galaxy (221 points, with three Chicken Dinners) TSM (220 points, with three Chicken Dinners) Skylightz Gaming (213 points, with two Chicken Dinners) Team XO (201 points, with two Chicken Dinners) Global Esports (191 points) Chemin Esports (182 points, with two Chicken Dinners) GodLike Esports (161 points, with one Chicken Dinner) Team Insane (152 points, with one Chicken Dinner) Hyderabad Hydras (146 points, with one Chicken Dinner) R Esports (140 points, with one Chicken Dinner) Team XSpark (122 points, with one Chicken Dinner) Entity Gaming (105 points) Team Mayhem (97 points)

While Orangutan emerged victoriously, Team Soul ended up as the second-placed team. TSM's NinjaJOD bagged the MVP award.

