List of all weapons in BGMI 

By Nillohit Bagchi
Modified Sep 12, 2023 18:26 IST
BGMI, also known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, offers a variety of weapons that players can use to eliminate their opponents. These firearms resemble their real-life counterparts, making the gameplay more realistic. The arsenal is divided into different subcategories: Throwables, Assault Rifles, Bolt Action Sniper Rifles, Automatic Sniper Rifles, Sub Machine Guns, Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, Pistols, Melee, and Crossbow.

This article will list all the weapons in BGMI along with their ammo, damage, and fire rate.

BGMI weapon list: Damage, fire rate, and ammo lead the way

1) Assault Rifles

Assault Rifles (ARs) are considered the most effective weapons in BGMI. They are versatile and can be used for close-range 1v1 battles and long-range 4v4 encounters.

Additionally, they are simple to maneuver during combat movements. Most ARs come with a standard clip of 30 bullets, but extended magazines can increase the storage capacity to 40-50 bullets.

Assault RiflesBase DamageFire rate per secondAmmo
AKM48 HP0.1/s7.62mm
Scar-L41 HP0.096/s5.56mm
M416 41 HP0.085/s5.56mm
Groza 45 HP0.08/s7.62mm
AUG A341 HP0.085/s5.56mm
M16A41 HP0.075/s5.56mm
M76246 HP0.086/s7.62mm
Famas38 HP0.15/s5.56mm
QBZ41 HP0.092/s5.56mm
MK47 Mutant48 HP0.1/s7.62mm
G36C41 HP0.086/s5.56mm
Honey Badger43 HP0.09/s7.62mm
Ace32N/AN/A7.62mm

2) Bolt Action Sniper Rifles

Bolt Action Sniper Rifles are known for delivering high damage with each bullet. They are mostly used in long-range combats and to snipe the enemy from afar. Due to their small magazine size of five to six bullets and high reloading time, they are only suitable for long-range combat.

Bolt Action Sniper RiflesBase DamageFire rate per secondAmmo
AWM105 HP1.85/s300Magnum
M2475 HP1.8/s7.62mm
Kar98K79 HP1.9/s7.62mm
AMR118 HP1.9/s.50BMG
Mosin Nagant79 HP1.9/s7.62mm

3) Automatic Sniper Rifles

Automatic Sniper Rifles (ASRs) are a subcategory of snipers in the game. Unlike bolt action snipers, they have a higher fire rate and can hold up to 20-30 bullets in the chamber. ASRs are ideal for long-range battles when enemies are moving from one location to another.

Automated Sniper RiflesBase DamageFire rate per secondAmmo
Win9466 HP0.06/s.45ACP
VSS41 HP0.086/s9mm
Mini1446 HP0.13/s5.56mm
QBU55 HP0.1/s5.56mm
Mk1248 HP0.13/s5.56mm
SLR58 HP0.1/s7.62mm
Mk1461 HP0.09/s7.62mm
SKS53 HP0.09/s7.62mm

4) Sub Machine Gun (SMG)

Sub Machine Gun or SMG is an excellent alternative to ARs in BGMI. This subcategory of weapons is designed for close combat and has a high rate of fire, making it easier to take down enemies quickly. They also have low recoil, which allows better handling during fights.

These guns are best suited for short-range, one-on-one battles. Typically, they can hold up to 30-50 bullets in the chamber with attachments.

Sub Machine GunsBase DamageFire rate per secondAmmo
Thompson SMG40 HP0.086/s.45ACP
UMP4539 HP0.092/s.45ACP
PP-19 Bizon35 HP0.086/s9mm
MP5K33 HP0.067/s9mm
P9050 HPN/A9mm
UZI26 HP0.048/s9mm
Vector31 HP0.054/s9mm

5) Shotgun

Shotguns are effective in short-range fights, especially within 50 meters, and can knock out enemies with two or three pellets.

One of the deadliest weapons in the game is the Double-Barrel Shotgun (DBS), which can be easily found on all maps. They are popular on smaller maps like Nusa due to their high damage output per shot.

ShotgunBase DamageFire rate per secondAmmo
S12K24 HP0.25/s12 Gauge
M1014 Shotgun25 HP0.25/s12 Gauge
S68626 HP0.2/s12 Gauge
DBS26 HP N/A12 Gauge
S189726 HP 0.75/s12 Gauge
NS2000N/AN/A12 Gauge

6) Light Machine Gun (LMG)

LMGs are ideal for mid-range combat and destroying vehicles in BGMI. Carrying them during close-range battles is not recommended due to their weight. However, many players prefer using the DP-28 for short-range combat due to its high base damage. They have a high fire rate and can hold between 47 to 150 bullets with attachments.

Light Machine GunsBase DamageFire rate per secondAmmo
M24940 HP0.075/s5.56mm
MG342 HPN/A7.62mm
DP-2851 HP0.109/s7.62mm

7) Pistol

Compared to the other weapons mentioned above, pistols are relatively weaker. However, if you cannot get your hands on a powerful weapon, it is recommended to choose a pistol, as it can still be lethal within a short range of 0-20 meters.

Pistols usually have a chamber that can hold 5-25 bullets, and they can be equipped with attachments to enhance their performance.

PistolsBase DamageFire rate per secondAmmo
R4555 HP0.25/s.45ACP
Desert Eagle41 HP0.11/s.45ACP
P191141 HP0.11/s.45ACP
P9235 HP0.09/s9mm
Skorpion22 HP0.07/s9mm
P18C23 HP0.06/s9mm
R189555 HP0.4/s7.62mm
Sawed-Off22 HP0.25/s12 Gauge

8) Throwables

Throwables help to trap and eliminate enemies hiding in buildings and taking cover behind trees, rocks, or ridges. Different throwables can have varying effects on enemies depending on their usage. Frequently, players employ throwables to rush to enemy strongholds on the map.

  • Frag Grenades
  • Smoke Grenades
  • Molotov Cocktail
  • Stun Grenade

9) Melee

Melee weapons are used for hand-to-hand combats. They are present in most places throughout the map. When you don't have guns at the start of the match, they can be used to harm your enemies. Jiggling skills are essential to master Melee weapons. Pan is a well-known Melee weapon in BGMI.

  • Machete
  • Pan
  • Crowbar
  • Sickle

10) Crossbow

Crossbows are short-range weapons (0-20 meters) that deal low damage compared to the other weapons in the battle royale. It is not a preferable choice for players; however, some use it to kill enemies stealthily.

CrossbowsAmmoFire rate per second
CrossbowBolt0.075/s
Tactical CrossbowBolt0.075/s

It is recommended that you choose a weapon that matches your expertise in different maps of the battle royale.

