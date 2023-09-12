List of all weapons in BGMI 

BGMI, also known as Battlegrounds Mobile India, offers a variety of weapons that players can use to eliminate their opponents. These firearms resemble their real-life counterparts, making the gameplay more realistic. The arsenal is divided into different subcategories: Throwables, Assault Rifles, Bolt Action Sniper Rifles, Automatic Sniper Rifles, Sub Machine Guns, Shotguns, Light Machine Guns, Pistols, Melee, and Crossbow.

This article will list all the weapons in BGMI along with their ammo, damage, and fire rate.

BGMI weapon list: Damage, fire rate, and ammo lead the way

1) Assault Rifles

M416 is a popular AR in the game. (Image via Krafton)

Assault Rifles (ARs) are considered the most effective weapons in BGMI. They are versatile and can be used for close-range 1v1 battles and long-range 4v4 encounters.

Additionally, they are simple to maneuver during combat movements. Most ARs come with a standard clip of 30 bullets, but extended magazines can increase the storage capacity to 40-50 bullets.

Assault Rifles Base Damage Fire rate per second Ammo AKM 48 HP 0.1/s 7.62mm Scar-L 41 HP 0.096/s 5.56mm M416 41 HP 0.085/s 5.56mm Groza 45 HP 0.08/s 7.62mm AUG A3 41 HP 0.085/s 5.56mm M16A 41 HP 0.075/s 5.56mm M762 46 HP 0.086/s 7.62mm Famas 38 HP 0.15/s 5.56mm QBZ 41 HP 0.092/s 5.56mm MK47 Mutant 48 HP 0.1/s 7.62mm G36C 41 HP 0.086/s 5.56mm Honey Badger 43 HP 0.09/s 7.62mm Ace32 N/A N/A 7.62mm

2) Bolt Action Sniper Rifles

AWM is the best weapon in this category (Image via Krafton)

Bolt Action Sniper Rifles are known for delivering high damage with each bullet. They are mostly used in long-range combats and to snipe the enemy from afar. Due to their small magazine size of five to six bullets and high reloading time, they are only suitable for long-range combat.

Bolt Action Sniper Rifles Base Damage Fire rate per second Ammo AWM 105 HP 1.85/s 300Magnum M24 75 HP 1.8/s 7.62mm Kar98K 79 HP 1.9/s 7.62mm AMR 118 HP 1.9/s .50BMG Mosin Nagant 79 HP 1.9/s 7.62mm

3) Automatic Sniper Rifles

Mini14 is an Automatic Sniper Rifle (Image via Krafton)

Automatic Sniper Rifles (ASRs) are a subcategory of snipers in the game. Unlike bolt action snipers, they have a higher fire rate and can hold up to 20-30 bullets in the chamber. ASRs are ideal for long-range battles when enemies are moving from one location to another.

Automated Sniper Rifles Base Damage Fire rate per second Ammo Win94 66 HP 0.06/s .45ACP VSS 41 HP 0.086/s 9mm Mini14 46 HP 0.13/s 5.56mm QBU 55 HP 0.1/s 5.56mm Mk12 48 HP 0.13/s 5.56mm SLR 58 HP 0.1/s 7.62mm Mk14 61 HP 0.09/s 7.62mm SKS 53 HP 0.09/s 7.62mm

4) Sub Machine Gun (SMG)

UZI has a high fire rate in this game (Image via Krafton)

Sub Machine Gun or SMG is an excellent alternative to ARs in BGMI. This subcategory of weapons is designed for close combat and has a high rate of fire, making it easier to take down enemies quickly. They also have low recoil, which allows better handling during fights.

These guns are best suited for short-range, one-on-one battles. Typically, they can hold up to 30-50 bullets in the chamber with attachments.

Sub Machine Guns Base Damage Fire rate per second Ammo Thompson SMG 40 HP 0.086/s .45ACP UMP45 39 HP 0.092/s .45ACP PP-19 Bizon 35 HP 0.086/s 9mm MP5K 33 HP 0.067/s 9mm P90 50 HP N/A 9mm UZI 26 HP 0.048/s 9mm Vector 31 HP 0.054/s 9mm

5) Shotgun

Shotguns are effective in close range (Image via Krafton)

Shotguns are effective in short-range fights, especially within 50 meters, and can knock out enemies with two or three pellets.

One of the deadliest weapons in the game is the Double-Barrel Shotgun (DBS), which can be easily found on all maps. They are popular on smaller maps like Nusa due to their high damage output per shot.

Shotgun Base Damage Fire rate per second Ammo S12K 24 HP 0.25/s 12 Gauge M1014 Shotgun 25 HP 0.25/s 12 Gauge S686 26 HP 0.2/s 12 Gauge DBS 26 HP N/A 12 Gauge S1897 26 HP 0.75/s 12 Gauge NS2000 N/A N/A 12 Gauge

6) Light Machine Gun (LMG)

DP-28 is a popular LMG in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

LMGs are ideal for mid-range combat and destroying vehicles in BGMI. Carrying them during close-range battles is not recommended due to their weight. However, many players prefer using the DP-28 for short-range combat due to its high base damage. They have a high fire rate and can hold between 47 to 150 bullets with attachments.

Light Machine Guns Base Damage Fire rate per second Ammo M249 40 HP 0.075/s 5.56mm MG3 42 HP N/A 7.62mm DP-28 51 HP 0.109/s 7.62mm

7) Pistol

The Desert Eagle in this game has remarkable base damage. (Image via Krafton)

Compared to the other weapons mentioned above, pistols are relatively weaker. However, if you cannot get your hands on a powerful weapon, it is recommended to choose a pistol, as it can still be lethal within a short range of 0-20 meters.

Pistols usually have a chamber that can hold 5-25 bullets, and they can be equipped with attachments to enhance their performance.

Pistols Base Damage Fire rate per second Ammo R45 55 HP 0.25/s .45ACP Desert Eagle 41 HP 0.11/s .45ACP P1911 41 HP 0.11/s .45ACP P92 35 HP 0.09/s 9mm Skorpion 22 HP 0.07/s 9mm P18C 23 HP 0.06/s 9mm R1895 55 HP 0.4/s 7.62mm Sawed-Off 22 HP 0.25/s 12 Gauge

8) Throwables

Throwables in BGMI (Image via Krafton)

Throwables help to trap and eliminate enemies hiding in buildings and taking cover behind trees, rocks, or ridges. Different throwables can have varying effects on enemies depending on their usage. Frequently, players employ throwables to rush to enemy strongholds on the map.

Frag Grenades

Smoke Grenades

Molotov Cocktail

Stun Grenade

9) Melee

Melee weapons are used for hand-to-hand combats. They are present in most places throughout the map. When you don't have guns at the start of the match, they can be used to harm your enemies. Jiggling skills are essential to master Melee weapons. Pan is a well-known Melee weapon in BGMI.

Machete

Pan

Crowbar

Sickle

10) Crossbow

Crossbows are short-range weapons (0-20 meters) that deal low damage compared to the other weapons in the battle royale. It is not a preferable choice for players; however, some use it to kill enemies stealthily.

Crossbows Ammo Fire rate per second Crossbow Bolt 0.075/s Tactical Crossbow Bolt 0.075/s

It is recommended that you choose a weapon that matches your expertise in different maps of the battle royale.

