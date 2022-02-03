Loco Streamer 8bit Thug's BGMI Invitational Tournament crosses 100K concurrent live views on the platform

BGMI tournaments are all the rage, especially after the conclusion of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021. The popularity of the tournaments revolving around this battle royale game is clearly reflected in the THUG Invitational: Season 4.

The tournament commenced on January 27, 2022 and came to an end on January 31, 2022. The five-day long competition recorded massive views on the streaming platform LOCO.

BGMI tournament: THUG Invitational: Season 4 crosses over 100K views

The founder of Team 8Bit and Indian caster, Animesh “Thug” Agarwal, in association with LOCO hosted the fourth season of the BGMI invitational tournament called THUG Invitational: Season 4. The competition had a prize pool of INR 5,00,000.

LOCO is an Indian live streaming platform where various Esports tournaments are streamed. Content creators across games like GTA 5, Free Fire, Valorant, and more stream their gameplay on the platform.

To make the THUG Invitational: Season 4 more attractive to viewers, LOCO added exciting giveaways at various stages of the live stream - every time the live viewers crossed 50k, 75k and 100K, new prizes would be unlocked and made available to win for fans. Keeping the entertainment quotient high were special guest casters Mortal, Spero and Krat, along with Thug himself.

Thug Invitational was able to beat all records on the platform and a whopping 108K concurrent live viewers tuned in to see the top BGMI teams battle it out. The total viewership garnered by the THUG Invitational: Season 4 over 4 days crossed 5M views with the finals breaking the record live viewership stat on Loco.

TeamXSpark lifted the Champions trophy, followed by TSM and Enigma Gaming in the First Runner Up and Second Runner Up positions respectively. While the winner received INR 250000, the second and third teams received INR 100000 and INR 75000 respectively. Aditya "Aadi" Sawant became the MVP of the tournament and received INR 50000.

Prestigious teams from all around India competed in the BGMI tournament. There were a total of 24 teams who played 16 games over the course of 5 days. The teams were:

7Sea Esports

8Bit

Blind eSports

Chemin Esports

Enigma Gaming

Global Esports

Hyderabad Hydras

Nigma Galaxy

Orangutan

R Esports

Reckoning Esports

Revenant Esports

Rivalry Esports

Tactical Esports

Team Forever

TEAM iNSANE

Team SouL

Team Roxx

Team XO

TeamXSpark

TSM

Skylightz Gaming

Velocity Gaming

uDOG India

Edited by Danyal Arabi