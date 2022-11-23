LoLzZz Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, win ratio, YouTube income, and more

Yash "LoLzZz" Thacker is renowned in the BGMI gaming community. He is renowned in the gaming community for uploading daily vlogs and regularly livestreaming the game on his YouTube and Rooter channels.

LolzZz rose through the ranks playing classic matches, unlike many pro players who plied their trade in esports. Every season, the gamer is seen pushing his in-game rank to Conqueror and placing himself amongst the top classic players in India.

Stats and more details of BGMI pro player and YouTuber - LoLzZz Gaming

LoLzZz's sheer grit, determination, and hard work in BGMI rank push streams have impressed many gamers and helped him gather a massive fan following.

These fans try to visit his in-game profile to send him popularity gifts and skins. Fans can use his ID - 526040141, or his in-game name (IGN) - GodLōLõLzZz, to find his profile. The special characters are included in his IGN to distinguish his profile from the fake ones.

Seasonal stats and rank

LoLzZz plays classic matches only while livestreaming BGMI on YouTube and Rooter.

November 20 witnessed the re-introduction of Cycle 3 Season 7 due to the restrictions on releasing new updates in the game. However, LoLzZz has already reached the Crown II tier within three days, accumulating 4018 points. If he continues to play regularly, he will soon reach the Conqueror tier and position himself amongst the best players in the country.

Popular streamer LoLzZz Gaming has great stats in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

LoLzZz has already played 61 classic matches (TPP Squad mode). Along with his squadmates, he has reached the top ten in 30 matches. He also holds a win ratio of 4.9%, as he has only won 3 chicken dinners so far.

The rank pusher has managed to deal 105217.4 damage with average damage of 1724.9. Furthermore, he has maintained an impressive F/D ratio of 9.64 and has outclassed 588 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's stunning marksman skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 19.2. He also has an average survival time of 11.9 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 20.7.

Note: LoLzZz's stats were recorded while writing this article. However, since the season is in its first week, the stats are set to change in the upcoming days.

YouTube earnings

LoLzZz Gaming is currently a part of GodLike Esports as a content creator. The creator's primary source of income is his YouTube channel, which currently has more than 1.17 million subscribers. LoLzZz has uploaded 2277 gameplay videos and vlogs to his channel so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Yash earned between $1.4K - $21.9K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 20K new subscribers and 54 lakh views during this period, highlighting his steep rise as a content creator.

Note: Many popular streamers (including LoLzZz ) are streaming BGMI regularly. Since the Indian government suspended the title, Indian gamers are advised not to play the game.

Poll : 0 votes