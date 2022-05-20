LoLzZz Gaming's BGMI ID, Stats, Rank, real name, and YouTube income (May 2022)

BGMI has garnered massive popularity over time. Since its release during the Covid hiatus, the game has kept growing and is now considered a leading battle royale title in the Indian gaming community. The rise can be attributed to numerous factors, including the constant efforts of content creators on YouTube and LOCO.

LoLzZz Gaming is a popular YouTuber who rose to prominence due to his insane sniping and spraying skills in the game. He livestreams the game on his YouTube channel and interacts with his audience daily.

Details about LolzZz Gaming and his BGMI performance in new Cycle 2 Season 6

BGMI ID, IGN, and real name

Yash "LoLzZz" Thacker is one of the most renowned individuals in the BGMI gaming community. Hence, his in-game ID - 526040141, searched by his fans, is considerably popular.

Players can also send him in-game popularity and friend requests in the game using his in-game name (IGN) - GodLōLõLzZz.

Seasonal stats

LoLzZz is renowned in the gaming community for his livestreams, where he pushes his rank every season in BGMI. With the new season, C2S6, released yesterday, LoLzZz has already begun his task of rank pushing and is currently positioned as high as Crown III tier with 3988 total points. If he plays regularly, he can easily place himself at the top of the leaderboard.

LolzZz Gaming's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Krafton)

In the new season, LoLzZz has already played 63 Classic TPP Squad matches and has won Chicken Dinners in 21 of them, a staggering stat in itself. He has reached the top 10 in 54 of those games alongside his squadmates.

LoLzZz has managed 95798.7 total damage with an average damage of 1520.6. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 10.14 and has outplayed 639 enemies.

However, LoLzZz's marksman skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 18.8. Moreover, 22 finishes and 3071 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S6.

Note: LoLzZz's stats were recorded while writing this article and will change over time.

YouTube Income

LoLzZz Gaming joined GodLike Esports a few months back and has since played many custom matches. However, he currently stays preoccupied with playing classic games and maintaining his role as a top content creator in the organization.

His primary source of revenue comes from his popular YouTube channel, which has over 1.05 million subscribers. Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, LoLzZz has earned between $2.9K and $47K and accrued over 30k subscribers in the last 30 days.

