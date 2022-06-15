LoLzZz Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, rank, tier, and YouTube income (June 2022)

Yash "LoLzZz" Thacker has played a significant role in the rise of BGMI's popularity through his gameplay videos and live streams. Today, he is one of India's biggest gaming content creators as millions follow him on YouTube and other social media platforms.

Every season, he indulges in the task of rank push and posits himself at the top of the leaderboards, making him one of the best non-competitive players in the gaming community. He even teaches his viewers tips and tricks of the game, which has helped him become popular over time.

Details of popular BGMI streamer LolzZz Gaming's performance in ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6

Seasonal stats and rank

In the new Cycle 2 Season 6, LolzZz has grinded hard and has played a lot of matches to reach the Conqueror tier. He has collected 7713 total seasonal points. He can position himself at the top of the ranking charts if he plays regularly.

Snippet showing popular streamer LolzZz Gaming's stats in Cycle 2 Season 6

LolzZz has already played 683 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and won 299 Chicken Dinners in the new season. He has reached the top ten in 640 games alongside his squadmates (with a top ten percentage of 93.7).

The star has managed to deal a total damage of 1041372.1, with average damage of 1524.7. Furthermore, he has maintained a stunning F/D ratio of 9.82 and has outplayed 6704 enemies.

LolzZz's insane gun skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 19.8. He also has an average survival time of 12.7 minutes (which is impressive as he mainly plays the new Core Circle mode). His best performance in the new C2S6 was in a match where he had 26 finishes and dealt 3729 damage.

Note: LolzZz's stats were recorded while writing this article and are subject to change.

BGMI ID and IGN

LolzZz Gaming's insane reflexes and sniping skills have helped him garner a huge fanbase. They flock to his YouTube channel to watch his live streams daily.

The star's fans also search for his in-game profile so that they can send him friend requests and play classic matches with him. They can do so using his UID - 526040141 and his IGN - GodLōLõLzZz. The special characters in his in-game name differentiate his profile from the fake ones.

YouTube income

Since joining GodLike Esports a few months back, LolzZz Gaming has risen through the ranks and is currently posited as one of the biggest content creators of BGMI. He earns hefty monthly money from his popular YouTube channel, which now has over 1.08 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, LolzZz has generated revenue between $2.5K and $40K in the last 30 days from his channel. The YouTube sensation has also accumulated more than 30K subscribers in this period.

