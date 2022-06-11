5 tips to reach conqueror tier in BGMI (June 2022)

BGMI is amongst the top action games in the Indian gaming market. Over time, the battle royale title has garnered a massive player base who tread on the battlegrounds daily.

An increased number of users has massively improved the quality of the lobby. Amongst these, many engage in the task of rank pushing every season.

The 2.0 update has brought along the new Cycle 2 Season 6, resulting in the in-game tiers getting reset. Many rank pushers have already started grinding hard, and by following a few tips, they can easily climb up the leaderboards and get the Conqueror tier rewards.

How can BGMI gamers rank up tiers to reach Conqueror tier in 2.0 update?

1) Practice on training grounds and grind hard for few days

Battlegrounds Mobile India has included training grounds for players who wish to practice and improve their skillsets. Rank pushers need to visit these fields regularly to improve their aim and recoil control, which will considerably help them during fights in classic mode matches.

Furthermore, users have to be consistent and grind hard for a few days to reach the Conqueror tier. They must continue grinding, or else others will overtake them on the leaderboards.

2) Avoid hot drops

Certain vicinities are present in every classic mode map in Battlegrounds Mobile India that act as hot drops. While some drops are popular due to their enormous density of loot, others attract gamers due to their unique map location.

To survive longer and earn more points from each game, rank pushers must refrain from landing in hot drops. Doing so will dismiss any chance of them getting eliminated early while taking a drop fight. Instead, they can drop into less popular towns and compounds and loot safely in the initial stages of the matches.

3) Refrain from playing with random teammates

In the BGMI 2.0 update, the task of rank push has become more challenging than ever, with more skilled players engaging in the same job. This indicates that they must tread on the battlegrounds with utmost seriousness.

However, users often make the mistake of playing with random teammates when their usual buddies remain offline. Doing so hinders their journey to the Conqueror tier as the former hardly listen to calls or communicate during fights.

They even wander off alone, bringing about the entire squad's downfall. Therefore, gamers must avoid playing with random teammates.

4) Use high-damage dealing weapons

Krafton has incorporated a range of weapons BGMI players can choose from while playing classic mode matches. While some are best suited for short-range combat, others can be used for mid-range or long-range fights.

However, it has been seen over time that users with great damage dealing guns have won more fights and accumulated more kills. Rank pushers can use Assault Rifles with 7.62mm ammo and SMGs to win more battles and earn more points from each match.

5) Store and use more utilities

With the rise of BGMI esports in the country, several elements of the sport are imbibed in classic matches. Using utilities is one such action that has recently helped rank pushers earn more points from each game.

While Molotov Cocktails and frag grenades can knock out and eliminate enemies, smoke grenades can help gamers create a temporary cover for themselves when they are getting shot. On the other hand, the title also offers several health utilities that enable them to heal outside the safe zone or after a fight.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

