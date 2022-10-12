LoLzZz Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Streamer and content creator Yash "LoLzZz" Thacker is a household name in the BGMI community and has played a significant role in the rise of the battle royale title. Every season, his rank-pushing livestreams on YouTube are watched by thousands of viewers who try and learn gameplay from the pro player.

LoLzZz is among the few streamers who have stayed loyal to the game, as he regularly streams it on various platforms. His friendly nature has helped him rise through the ranks and position him among the top gaming influencers in the country.

Details of BGMI pro player and famous YouTuber LoLzZz Gaming fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

LoLzZz has a huge fan following in the BGMI community. His ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 526040141, and his in-game name is GodLōLõLzZz. He has included special characters in his name to separate his profile from fake IDs.

Seasonal stats and rank

He only plays classic matches while livestreaming the game on YouTube and Rooter. During the previous season, he had reached the Ace Dominator tier, missing out on the Conqueror title by a margin of a few points.

In the newly re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, he has already reached the Ace Dominator tier, accumulating 5423 points. He is currently among the top players on the server.

Snippet showing LoLzZz Gaming's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

LoLzZz has already played 305 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. Along with his squadmates, he has emerged victorious in 27 of those matches and reached the top ten in 174 matches.

LoLzZz has managed to deal a total of 463628.1 damage with an average damage of 1520.1. Furthermore, he has maintained an impressive F/D ratio of 8.65 and has outclassed 2639 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's stunning marksman skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 14.2. He also has an average survival time of 11.7 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 16.9.

LoLzZz's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 31 finishes with 4730 damage dealt in a single match. Such gargantuan stats have often led people to misbelieve the player to be a hacker.

Note: LoLzZz's stats were recorded at the time of writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

LoLzZz Gaming is part of GodLike Esports as a popular content creator. Apart from his vlogs, LoLzZz churns out content from the game. The star's main source of income is his YouTube channel, which currently has over 1.14 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Yash Thacker earned between $1.9K - $29.6K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also garnered over 5K new subscribers during this period. These stats highlight LoLzZz's growth as a gaming content creator.

Note: Although multiple popular streamers (including LoLzZz ) are streaming BGMI on a daily basis, Indian gamers are requested not to play the title as it is currently suspended by the Indian government.

