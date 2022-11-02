Mavi's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) has served as a foundation for the growth of the Indian esports ecosystem. It has given opportunities to many young gamers who have made a name for themselves worldwide.

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is a well-known name in the Indian gaming community. His IGL (in-game leader) abilities have helped his team win several Battlegrounds Mobile India and PUBG Mobile esports tournaments. However, the runner-up finish in PMWL East: Season 0 in 2020 remains the player's best achievement.

Mavi is a popular streamer on YouTube and LOCO in addition to being a professional gamer. He streams a variety of games, including GTA V and Valorant. However, his BGMI live streams are the most popular; thousands of people tune in to watch his gameplay.

Details and stats of BGMI pro player and streamer Mavi

BGMI ID and IGN

Mavi has a huge fan following in the gaming community. The IGL's ID in BGMI is 537921262, and his in-game name (IGN) is TXxMaVVii.

Seasonal stats and rank

Mavi is currently a free agent and is looking for a team. As a result, he is not participating in any third-party scrims or tournaments. However, in a recent live stream, the star stated that he will be playing scrims with other free agents starting November 20.

Mavi only plays classic matches when he is live streaming Battlegrounds Mobile India on YouTube. With 4378 points, he has successfully reached the elite tier, Ace, in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7.

Snippet showing Mavi's BGMI stats in the ongoing C3S7 (Image via Krafton)

Mavi has played 49 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. Together with his teammates, he has won eight of those matches and reached the top ten in 31 matches.

The gamer has dealt a total damage of 58495.6 with an average damage of 1193.8. He has maintained an F/D ratio of 6.39 and has outplayed 313 enemies.

The pro player's great marksman skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 15.0. He also has an average survival time of 14.1 minutes with an accuracy percentage of 14.7.

Mavi's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 19 finishes, with 2714 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Mavi's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were recorded at the time of writing. They will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Being a free agent, Mavi does not receive any salary from an organization. However, he is an intrinsic part of the S8UL content creation team. The star's main source of income is his popular YouTube channel, which currently has over 1.27 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Harmandeep Singh earned between $189 - $3K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 7.5 lakh views on his videos during the same period.

Note: While multiple pro players and popular streamers tread on the battlegrounds of BGMI regularly, Indian gamers are advised against playing the suspended title.

