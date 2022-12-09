Mavi's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, clan, YouTube income, and more in 2022

BGMI came to the rescue of the Indian gaming and esports community after it suffered a massive setback due to the ban imposed on PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India acted as the primary game based on which esports has India has seen a massive rise. This has enabled many young players to create a career in gaming.

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh, also known as the "Man with the Golden Hand," is a massively popular figure in the gaming community. He is often regarded as amongst the best IGLs in the country. Although he is not a part of any esports organization (as a player), Mavi is a hot asset and will boost the lineup he joins after the game's comeback to the virtual stores of Apple and Google.

After a long gap, Mavi has also returned to live streaming on YouTube, where he plays the game alongside Ultron, Novaking, Willy, and others. Thousands visit his livestreams to enjoy his funny commentary and learn more about zone rotations and gameplay.

Details about BGMI pro player and streamer Mavi that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

BGMI fans searching for Mavi's in-game ID can use the code — 537921262 or his IGN, TOXICXMAVi, to find his profile. They can send him friend requests and popularity gifts to play with him and feature in his livestreams.

Mavi is currently a part of the S8ULofficial clan since he is a content creator for the organization.

Seasonal stats and rank

Mavi is currently ranked Diamond III tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 3474 points. He is expected to reach the Crown tier within the next few days.

Mavi's stats in the re-introduced BGMI C3S7 are incredible (Image via Sportskeeda0

Mavi has participated in 11 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has secured a chicken dinner in eight matchups (with a staggering win rate of 72.7%) and has helped his team reach the top 10 in 9 matches.

The streamer has dealt a total damage of 18491.4 and an average damage of 1681.0. He has also managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 9.73. and has outplayed 107 enemies.

Mavi's remarkable fragging skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 18.7 with 20 headshots.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, his best outing came in a match where he gathered 17 finishes, with 2821 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Mavi's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were considered at the time of writing and will change by the end of the season.

YouTube earnings

Mavi owns a popular YouTube channel with more than 1.27 million subscribers. TiToate, the renowned IGL, has uploaded 664 BGMI gameplay videos and vlogs to his channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Mavi has generated revenue between $397 - $6.3K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 15 lakh video views during the same period. However, these stats will improve as he has returned regular livestream.

Note: BGMI was suspended from downloading by MeitY of the Indian Government under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Hence, Indian gamers are urged to abstain from playing the banned BR game.

