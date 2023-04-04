Mavi vs Scout: Who has better BGMI stats in 2023?

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh and Tanmay "Scout" Singh are among the best duos in the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) gaming community. They have played tons of esports matches together for OR Esports and Team X Spark. Both players are also successful streamers and content creators for crowd-favorite organization S8UL.

However, Mavi and Scout have parted ways and no longer play Battlegrounds Mobile India esports. While Mavi is a free agent, Scout is the owner of Team X Spark.

Mavi's BGMI ID and stats

Mavi's career stats show why he is considered a BGMI star (Image via Krafton)

Mavi's ID code is 537921262. BGMI players can also search for the popular IGL's profile using his IGN, TOXICMAVi.

Mavi has participated in 8263 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode as of April 4, 2023. He has secured Chicken Dinners in 2309 matches (with a win ratio of 27.9%), helping his squad reach the top 10 in 5159 matchups.

Mavi has dealt a total damage of 7644645.2 and an average damage of 925.2. He has a commendable F/D ratio of 5.77, outplaying 47685 enemies.

Mavi also boasts an impressive headshot percentage of 19.8 (with 9437 headshots). On average, the 'Man with the Golden Hand' survived 15.6 minutes in classic mode matches.

Mavi's best performance in classic matches came in a BR match where he accumulated 35 eliminations, with 5214 damage dealt.

Scout's ID and stats

Scout's career stats in BGMI have been stunning so far (Image via Krafton)

Scout's Battlegrounds Mobile India profile can be found using his ID and IGN. His ID is 5144286984, while his IGN is scprouttOP.

Scout has treaded played 7037 TPP Squad mode classic matches and has emerged victorious on 1,562 occasions (having a decent win ratio of 22.2%). Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top 10 in 3862 matches.

The popular streamer has dealt a total damage of 6102353.2 with an average damage of 867.2. He also boasts an F/D ratio of 5.16, defeating 36324 enemies.

Scout has a headshot percentage of 21.1 (with 7666 headshots). On average, the owner of Team X Spark has survived 12.5 minutes in every classic mode match.

His best performance came in a match where he finished with 29 eliminations and 4,771 damage dealt.

Comparison

Based on the career stats, Mavi appears to have the edge in TPP Squad mode in terms of both K/D ratio, wins, eliminations, top 10, average damage, and average survival. Moreover, Mavi has reached the elite tier of Conqueror, but Scout has failed to do so to date.

Hence, it can be said that Mavi has a better set of overall stats. It remains to be seen if Scout can overtake him in the near future.

Disclaimer: The stats in this article were collected at the time of writing and are subject to change. Gamers in India must remember that BGMI remains suspended in the market due to government-levied restrictions. Hence, they should refrain from playing it.

