Mayur Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, clan, YouTube earnings, and more in 2023

Mayur "Mayur Gaming" Sojitra is a popular name in the BGMI community. As a family man and father of one, Mayur works hard to earn a livelihood out of gaming. He can be seen streaming the game with the likes of LoLzZz Gaming, Arthur, Spike, and others.

His consistency helped him earn a content creator's spot in the renowned esports organization Team XO.

BGMI ID and IGN of BGMI pro and YouTuber Mayur Gaming

Mayur's sheer determination, hard work, and consistency in BGMI streams have influenced many players and helped him garner a huge fan following. Fans can use his ID - 5119050555, or his in-game name (IGN) - XoMayurGaming (Xo in his IGN stands for the organization he is a part of, Team XO), to find his profile.

Mayur's ID is currently at Classic Level 78 and Evo Level 68. His profile has several tags and is decorated with rich skins. He is also the leader of the Battlegrounds Mobile India clan, MG OFFICIAL.

Seasonal stats and rank

Mayur only plays classic matches when he livestreams BGMI on YouTube and LOCO.

However, Mayur has already reached the elite Ace tier within five days, accumulating 4566 points. If he continues to play regularly, he will soon reach the Conqueror tier - a position he tries to reach every season.

Mayur Gaming's stats in BGMI's re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 are incredible (Image via Krafton)

The popular YouTuber has participated in 106 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. However, he has managed to secure a chicken dinner in only 14 matchups (with a meager win rate of 13.2%), and he's helped his squad reach the top 10 in 60 matches.

Mayur has dealt a total damage of 89861.8 and an average damage of 847.8. He has maintained a stunning F/D ratio of 4.35 and outplayed 461 enemies.

His remarkable fragging and sniping skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 15.8 with 73 headshots. On average, he has survived 12.0 minutes in every Classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Mayur's best outing was in a match where he gathered 21 finishes while dealing 2873 damage.

Note: Mayur's stats were recorded when writing this article. However, since there are still a couple of weeks left before the season concludes, these stats may also change.

YouTube earnings

Mayur is currently posited as one of India's most popular gaming YouTubers. The creator's main source of income is his YouTube channel, which currently has more than 1.45 million subscribers. Mayur has uploaded 1945 BGMI gameplay videos and vlogs to his channel.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Mayur earned between $114 - $1.8K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 4.55 lakh views during this period, highlighting his meteoric rise as a content creator.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was removed from the virtual storefronts on 28 July 2022. Due to this suspension, gamers in the country are urged against downloading or playing the popular title.

Poll : 0 votes