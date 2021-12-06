Mortal's BGMI ID, stats, season rank, and more details in December 2021

Since BGMI's inception, the gaming community has found several champions and superstars.

Naman "Mortal" Mathur needs no introduction. He is a cult figure in the Battlegrounds Mobile India gaming community. His popularity ranked him second in the "Streamer of the Year" category at the recent Esports Awards 2021.

His humble nature and competitive mindset have taken him to great heights. Mortal is a pioneer of BGMI in the true sense.

Everything to know about BGMI's Mortal in December 2021

Here's a look at Mortal's BGMI ID, stats, season rank, and more this month.

BGMI ID

The in-game ID plays a crucial role in distinguishing each player in the gaming community. Mortal's BGMI ID is 590211476.

In-game name

Players' in-game names (IGNs) are used to refer to them in the gaming community rather than using their names in real life. Mortal's popularity has seen many players copy his IGN, and his BGMI ID is SOULMörtãL.

Team

Mortal is an esports player for the team he owns, Team Soul. His wins with them at the PMIS 2019 and PMCO Spring Split: India 2019 have made him a proven champion.

Although the 25-year-old is currently not taking part in tournaments, he undertakes the official decisions of the team, sitting at the helm of affairs.

Season rank

Mortal is often busy doing shoots and trying out new games as he has always been in love with video games, which gives him less time to play classic matches in BGMI.

However, some of his streams focused solely on rank pushing in the current C1S3 season. The content creator is ranked Diamond V in Classic Squad mode matches.

Assessing Mortal's seasonal stats (Image via Krafton)

Season stats

In the ongoing C1S3 season, Mortal has played only 28 matches and has won seven at a whopping 25.0 percent win ratio. He has reached the top ten in 16 games, killing 147 enemies in the process.

The YouTuber has an F/D Ratio of 5.25 and a staggering headshot rate of 25.2 percent.

What more do you need to know about Mortal?

Mortal is an absolute superstar of the game. His massive fan following can be seen in his YouTube subscribers number, which is close to 6.8 million.

The Mumbai lad recently crossed 4 million followers on Instagram as well. He co-owns S8UL, one of the most prominent gaming organizations in India.

