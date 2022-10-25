Mr Spike's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Nitish "Mr Spike" Reddy is a renowned name in the BGMI community. Over time, he has proven his critics wrong and has placed himself amongst the top classic players in consecutive seasons.

Since joining GodLike Esports, thousands flock to watch his rank-push videos and livestreams. While the former features the star athlete grinding in the game, the latter serves as a platform where the streamer interacts with his audience, teaching them tips and tricks to get better at the battle royale.

Details about BGMI pro player and popular YouTuber Mr Spike that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Mr Spike's sheer grit and determination has helped him gather a huge fanbase. These fans use his ID to send him friend requests, wishing to play with their idol and feature in his videos. Spike's ID in the popular BR title is - 5162382152.

Fans can also search for the star player using his in-game name (IGN) - GodLSpikeyyÿ (where GodL stands for GodLike Esports).

Seasonal stats and rank

Spike only plays classic matches when livestreaming BGMI on YouTube. During the previous season, he had pushed his rank till the Conqueror.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Spike has already reached the Conqueror tier, garnering 6202 points. He is currently posited among the top players on the server. However, since he had earlier placed in Rank 1, he will probably be eyeing to recreate that feat in the upcoming days.

A snippet showing Mr Spike's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Spike has already played 393 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode so far. Alongside his teammates, he has successfully claimed a Chicken Dinner in 135 of those matches and has reached the top 10 in a whopping 329 matchups.

He has managed to deal a total of 5,12,555.6 damage with an average of 1,304.2. Spike has maintained a praiseworthy F/D ratio of 7.66 and has outclassed 3,010 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's great head-tracing skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 18.8. He also boasts an average survival time of 17.7 minutes. Furthermore, his impact on a match is also reflected in his accuracy of 15.1%.

Spike's best performance in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 27 finishes with 3,793 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: Spike's stats were recorded while writing this article and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

The star athlete's primary source of income is his YouTube channel, Mr Spike, which currently has over 842K subscribers. He has uploaded a total of 567 BGMI and PUBG Mobile gameplay videos so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Nitish Reddy has earned between $162 - $2.6K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. Furthermore, Mr Spike's channel has received over 6 lakh views in the same time period. However, since he has not been livestreaming the game for a long time, he has lost 4K subscribers in the mentioned timeframe.

Note: Despite popular YouTubers and pro players playing BGMI regularly, Indian gamers are advised to abstain from playing the BR title as it is currently suspended by the Government of India.

Poll : 0 votes