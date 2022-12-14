Mr Spike's BGMI ID, stats, headshot percentage, clan, YouTube income, and more

BGMI was introduced in the Indian gaming market in June 2021 as the country's variant of the popular BR title, PUBG Mobile. Battlegrounds Mobile India's popularity has helped several streamers and gamers create content on the game and publish it on their social media handles.

Nitish "Mr Spike" Reddy is a creator who rose through the ranks showing sheer grit, determination, and consistency playing classic matches while pushing his rank to Conqueror every season. He is one of those rare players who achieved Conqueror in all three modes - Solo, Duo, and Squad mode in a season.

Mr Spike's popularity helped him bag a place as a content creator in the crowd's favorite esports organization - GodLike Esports. Although he is not as regular at streaming on YouTube as in previous seasons, he uploads gameplay videos now and then.

Details about BGMI pro athlete and streamer Mr Spike that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

Fans looking for Mr Spike's BGMI ID can use this code — 5162382152 — or his IGN, GodLSpikeyyÿ (GodL stands for GodLike Esports), to find his profile.

Mr Spike is currently not a part of any clan in the title. Fans can send him clan requests to play with him.

Seasonal stats and rank

Mr Spike is currently ranked Diamond II in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 4409 points. He is expected to reach the Ace Dominator tier (where he finished last season) in the next few days.

Mr Spike's stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India C3S7 highlights his impact on matches (Image via Krafton)

The rank pusher has participated in 57 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode. He has obtained a chicken dinner in 13 matchups (with a decent win rate of 22.8%) and has helped his team reach the top 10 in 38 matches.

Mr Spike has dealt a total damage of 75094.7 and an average damage of 1317.5. He has also managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 7.67 and has outplayed 437 enemies.

His remarkable fragging skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 19.0 with 83 headshots. On average, he has survived 14.6 minutes in every classic mode match.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, Mr Spike's best outing came in a match where he gathered 21 finishes, with 3560 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Mr Spike's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were collected while writing and will change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

As a content creator at GodLike Esports, Mr Spike earns good money from the organization. However, the rank pusher also owns a popular YouTube channel with more than 838k subscribers. The rank pusher has uploaded 568 BGMI gameplay videos to his channel.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Nitish has generated $18 - $289 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 72.1k video views during the same period. However, these stats will improve once he returns to regular livestreaming.

Note: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was suspended by the MeitY department of the Indian government under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Hence, players in the country are urged not to tread on the battlegrounds of the BR game.

