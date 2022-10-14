MrCyberSquad's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Over time, BGMI has helped several content creators make a name for themselves in the gaming community. Arunendra Pratap "MrCyberSquad" Singh is one such name who has risen through the ranks due to his insane gameplay skills and fun commentary.

Although he plays and uploads videos of GTA V on his channel as well, he has stayed loyal to BGMI as he creates content about the mobile gaming title quite frequently. The YouTuber has also participated in several tournaments of Battlegrounds Mobile India, where he performed brilliantly.

Exploring details about BGMI pro player and famous YouTuber MrCyberSquad

BGMI ID and IGN

Every Battlegrounds Mobile India has a unique ID that distinguishes them from others. MrCyberSquad's in-game ID is 5168804791, one of the most sought-after in the title, and can be easily found by navigating through the popularity rankings where he is currently in the second position.

The in-game name (IGN) plays an important role in video games. BGMI users are not referred to by their real-life names but by their in-game monikers. MrCyberSquad is also referred to by this IGN, instead of his real-life name.

Note: MrCyberSquad's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the season progresses.

Seasonal stats and rank

MrCyberSquad plays classic matches to churn out content from the game. During the previous season, the pro player had reached the Ace Dominator tier, missing out on the Conqueror tier by a margin of a few points.

In the newly re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, MrCyberSquad has already reached the Diamond I tier, accumulating 3630 points. With just under five weeks left before the season concludes, he might reach the Conqueror tier if he continues to play regularly.

Snippet showing MrCyberSquad's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

MrCyberSquad has played only 24 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode so far. Along with his squadmates, he took home the Chicken Dinner in six of those matches and has reached the top 10 in 17 matchups.

MrCyberSquad has managed to deal a total of 36226.9 damage with an average of 1509.5. Furthermore, he has maintained an impressive F/D ratio of 9.50 and has outclassed 228 enemies.

The popular YouTuber's great sniping skills are evident in his headshot percentage of 18.9. He also has an average survival time of 15.2 minutes with an accuracy of 14.3%.

MrCyberSquad's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 30 finishes with 4022 damage dealt in a single match.

YouTube earnings

MrCyberSquad's main source of income is his YouTube channel that currently has over 874K subscribers. He has uploaded a total of 494 BGMI gameplay videos so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Arunendra Pratap Singh earned between $884 - $14.1K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered more than 10.3K new subscribers during this period. These stats highlight MrCyberSquad's growth as a gaming content creator.

Note: Although multiple popular gamers (including MrCyberSquad) are playing BGMI on a daily basis, Indian gamers are requested to abstain from doing the same as it is currently banned by the Indian government.

