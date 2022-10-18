NeonXPawan's BGMI ID, in-game stats, YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

BGMI's steep rise in popularity among gamers across India has helped several youngsters make a name for themselves either through their content on YouTube or by participating in tournaments. Pawan "NeonXPawan" Kumar is one such player who has defied all odds to claim a position among the top content creators in India.

Pawan's videos featuring his funny commentary, along with his insane reflexes and gunpower, have attracted millions of fans.

Exploring details about BGMI pro player and YouTuber NeonXPawan

BGMI ID and IGN

Pawan is one of the most sought-after gaming content creators in the country. Many fans visit his profile on a regular basis to send him friend requests, hoping for an opportunity to play a match with him. They can find his profile using his unique ID - 5218645457.

Fans can also search for Pawan's in-game profile using his in-game name (IGN) - NeonXPawan. They can send him popularity gifts that will help him maintain his place at the top of the in-game popularity rankings.

Seasonal stats and rank

Pawan plays classic matches to create BGMI content. During the previous season, the pro player had reached the Ace Master tier and missed out on the Ace Dominator tier by 16 points.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, NeonXPawan has already reached the Diamond III tier, accumulating 3413 points. With around five weeks left before the season concludes, the popular YouTuber might reach the Conqueror tier if he plays regularly.

Snippet showing popular YouTuber NeonXPawan's stats in the ongoing Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

Pawan has played only 13 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode this season. Along with his squadmates, he secured the Chicken Dinner in three of those matches and has reached the top 10 in 8 matchups.

The Neon clan leader has managed to deal a total of 20113.5 damage with an average of 1547.2. Furthermore, he has maintained a stunning F/D ratio of 10.38 and has outclassed 135 enemies.

The popular YouTuber boasts an average survival time of 13.9 minutes with an accuracy of 16.7%.

Pawan's best outing in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 is 36 finishes with 4934 damage dealt in a single match.

Note: NeonXPawan's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as the season progresses.

YouTube earnings

Pawan's main source of income is his YouTube channel, which currently has over 937K subscribers. The star has uploaded a total of 397 BGMI and PUBG Mobile gameplay videos so far.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Pawan Kumar earned between $462 - $7.4K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered more than 4.1K new subscribers during this period. These stats reflect NeonXPawan's growth as a gaming content creator.

Note: Although multiple pro players and streamers have been playing BGMI regularly, gamers from the country are advised against doing the same since it is currently blocked by the Indian government.

Poll : 0 votes