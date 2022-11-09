NeonXPawan's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in November 2022

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) retained the craze of PUBG Mobile among Indian gamers after its launch in July 2021. Krafton's popular India-specific title was a like-to-like replacement for the fan-favorite battle royale game PUBG Mobile, as it provided a platform for various streamers to produce content while revitalizing the esports scene.
Names like Dynamo, Mortal, Scout, Jonathan, and many more have made it big since starting with PUBG Mobile (or BGMI), while several others are still emerging with their YouTube careers. Pawan "NeonXPawan" Kumar is one such content creator who grew within a short span and currently has almost 942K subscribers on YouTube.
NeonXPawan: BGMI Character ID, Season Stats, and YouTube Earnings
As NeonXPawan is among the popular BGMI creators, many fans desire to view his in-game stats and send him a friend request. One can search for his character ID or the IGN (in-game name) using the "+" sign of the game's "Add Friend" feature. Here are NeonXPawan's UID and username:
- NeonXPawan's Character ID: 5218645457
- NeonXPawan's IGN: NeonXPawanėī
One must note that IGN can be altered, but the user ID will remain the same unless the account is banned.
NeonXPawan's seasonal stats
The ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India has taken a toll on the content of many creators. Plenty of BGMI YouTubers are now transitioning from their primary game to other titles, but Pawan is still producing PUBG/Battlegrounds Mobile India videos.
Here's a look at NeonXPawan's in-game seasonal stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India:
Current Season (renewed Cycle 3 Season 7) - Diamond I
- Matches played: 21
- Wins: 5
- Top 10: 15
- Finishes: 205
- F/D Ratio: 9.76
- Rating: 90.9 (SS+)
- Rank: Diamond I (As of November 9, 2022)
Cycle 3 Season 7 (TPP Squad)
- Matches played: 148
- Wins: 21
- Top 10: 89
- Finishes: 1501
- F/D Ratio: 10.14
- Rating: 87.0 (SS)
- Rank: Ace Master
Cycle 2 Season 6 (TPP Squad)
- Matches played: 132
- Wins: 32
- Top 10: 98
- Finishes: 1103
- F/D Ratio: 8.36
- Rating: 89.1 (SS)
- Rank: Ace
Cycle 2 Season 5 (TPP Squad)
- Matches played: 339
- Wins: 51
- Top 10: 140
- Finishes: 1593
- F/D Ratio: 4.70
- Rating: 77.6 (S)
- Rank: Ace
Career stats (TPP Squad)
- Matches played: 8522
- Wins: 1195
- Top 10: 4240
- Finishes: 27752
- F/D Ratio: 3.26
YouTube earnings for Pawan "NeonXPawan" Kumar (November 2022)
Pawan has been creating PUBG Mobile and BGMI content since January 2021 and has uploaded 410 videos. His primary channel, NeonXPawan, has around 942K subscribers as of November 9, 2022.
According to Social Blade, NeonXPawan's YouTube earnings in the past 30 days are estimated between $504 and $8.1K. Moreover, during the same period, the channel gained 5K subscribers.
