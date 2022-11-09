NeonXPawan's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, and more in November 2022

BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) retained the craze of PUBG Mobile among Indian gamers after its launch in July 2021. Krafton's popular India-specific title was a like-to-like replacement for the fan-favorite battle royale game PUBG Mobile, as it provided a platform for various streamers to produce content while revitalizing the esports scene.

Names like Dynamo, Mortal, Scout, Jonathan, and many more have made it big since starting with PUBG Mobile (or BGMI), while several others are still emerging with their YouTube careers. Pawan "NeonXPawan" Kumar is one such content creator who grew within a short span and currently has almost 942K subscribers on YouTube.

NeonXPawan: BGMI Character ID, Season Stats, and YouTube Earnings

NeonXPawan's BGMI account (Image via Krafton)

As NeonXPawan is among the popular BGMI creators, many fans desire to view his in-game stats and send him a friend request. One can search for his character ID or the IGN (in-game name) using the "+" sign of the game's "Add Friend" feature. Here are NeonXPawan's UID and username:

NeonXPawan's Character ID: 5218645457

NeonXPawan's IGN: NeonXPawanėī

One must note that IGN can be altered, but the user ID will remain the same unless the account is banned.

NeonXPawan's seasonal stats

NeonXPawan's Badge stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India has taken a toll on the content of many creators. Plenty of BGMI YouTubers are now transitioning from their primary game to other titles, but Pawan is still producing PUBG/Battlegrounds Mobile India videos.

Here's a look at NeonXPawan's in-game seasonal stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Current Season (renewed Cycle 3 Season 7) - Diamond I

Current Season stats for NeonXPawan (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 21

Wins: 5

Top 10: 15

Finishes: 205

F/D Ratio: 9.76

Rating: 90.9 (SS+)

Rank: Diamond I (As of November 9, 2022)

Cycle 3 Season 7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 3 Season 7 stats for NeonXPawan (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 148

Wins: 21

Top 10: 89

Finishes: 1501

F/D Ratio: 10.14

Rating: 87.0 (SS)

Rank: Ace Master

Cycle 2 Season 6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 stats for NeonXPawan (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 132

Wins: 32

Top 10: 98

Finishes: 1103

F/D Ratio: 8.36

Rating: 89.1 (SS)

Rank: Ace

Cycle 2 Season 5 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 5 stats for NeonXPawan (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 339

Wins: 51

Top 10: 140

Finishes: 1593

F/D Ratio: 4.70

Rating: 77.6 (S)

Rank: Ace

Career stats (TPP Squad)

Career stats for NeonXPawan in TPP Squad team mode (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 8522

Wins: 1195

Top 10: 4240

Finishes: 27752

F/D Ratio: 3.26

YouTube earnings for Pawan "NeonXPawan" Kumar (November 2022)

YouTube channels of Pawan Kumar (Image via Google)

Pawan has been creating PUBG Mobile and BGMI content since January 2021 and has uploaded 410 videos. His primary channel, NeonXPawan, has around 942K subscribers as of November 9, 2022.

According to Social Blade, NeonXPawan's YouTube earnings in the past 30 days are estimated between $504 and $8.1K. Moreover, during the same period, the channel gained 5K subscribers.

