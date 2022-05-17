New Dream Team event in BGMI: Rewards, rules, and more

Krafton Inc. tries to provide the best gaming experience to the players of BGMI. This allows the developers to introduce new themes, modes, and events to refresh and enrich the players' BR experience.

Following the success of the Power Play event, which is still live in the game, and the release of the 2.0 update, developers introduced a new Dream Team event for players, which will offer them new rewards. The same event was a hit when it was previously introduced in BGMI.

What players should know about the ongoing 'Dream Team' event in BGMI

The 'Dream Team' event is available in the events section of BGMI and is set to continue until June 16, 2022 (UTC + 0). Players need to complete missions to collect the specified permanent rewards mentioned in the event.

The event offers several missions for Duo and Squad mode matches (both in TPP and FPP). Similarly, the rewards are different for the two modes. Players need to send invites to their in-game friends and create a team accordingly.

For Squad

Play 10 classic matches: 3 Supply Crate Coupons

Play 15 classic matches: 3 Supply Crate Coupons

Play 20 classic matches: 100 AG Currency

Play 25 classic matches: 3 Premium Crate Scraps

Play 30 classic matches: Legendary Hazard Cover

Play 35 classic matches: 200 AG Currency

Play 40 classic matches: 5 Premium Crate Scraps

Play 45 classic matches: 400 AG Currency

Play 50 classic matches: 1 Premium Crate Coupon

Play 60 classic matches: Legendary Hazard Set

For Duo

Play 5 classic matches: 1 Supply Crate Coupon

Play 7 classic matches: 1 Classic Crate Coupon

Play 10 classic matches: 3 Supply Crate Coupons

Play 15 classic matches: 3 Supply Crate Coupons

Play 20 classic matches: 100 AG Currency

Play 25 classic matches: 3 Premium Crate Scraps

Play 30 classic matches: 3 Classic Crate Scraps

Play 35 classic matches: 200 AG Currency

Play 40 classic matches: 5 Premium Crate Scraps

Play 45 classic matches: 400 AG Currency

Furthermore, BGMI players must remember to survive at least five minutes and play with their registered teammates for the match to count an increase.

Daily Missions in the new 'Dream Team' event in BGMI

The new 'Dream Team' event also offers players different rewards upon completing the daily missions. Here too, the Squad and Duo have different missions.

For Squad

Play as a squad and run 10000 meters: Two Gold Chain popularity

Play as a squad and defeat three enemies with SKS: One Paint

For Duo

Play as a duo and defeat one enemy with AWM: One Paint

Play as a duo and run 6000 meters: Two Gold Chain popularity

Players must remember to collect the rewards as the daily missions will be refreshed per day at 5:30 AM IST.

Edited by Srijan Sen