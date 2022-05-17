×
Create
Notifications

New Dream Team event in BGMI: Rewards, rules, and more

A new Dream Team event is available in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
A new Dream Team event is available in the game (Image via Sportskeeda)
reaction-emoji
Samarjit Paul
Samarjit Paul
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 17, 2022 11:14 AM IST
Feature

Krafton Inc. tries to provide the best gaming experience to the players of BGMI. This allows the developers to introduce new themes, modes, and events to refresh and enrich the players' BR experience.

Following the success of the Power Play event, which is still live in the game, and the release of the 2.0 update, developers introduced a new Dream Team event for players, which will offer them new rewards. The same event was a hit when it was previously introduced in BGMI.

What players should know about the ongoing 'Dream Team' event in BGMI

The 'Dream Team' event is available in the events section of BGMI and is set to continue until June 16, 2022 (UTC + 0). Players need to complete missions to collect the specified permanent rewards mentioned in the event.

The event offers several missions for Duo and Squad mode matches (both in TPP and FPP). Similarly, the rewards are different for the two modes. Players need to send invites to their in-game friends and create a team accordingly.

youtube-cover

For Squad

  • Play 10 classic matches: 3 Supply Crate Coupons
  • Play 15 classic matches: 3 Supply Crate Coupons
  • Play 20 classic matches: 100 AG Currency
  • Play 25 classic matches: 3 Premium Crate Scraps
  • Play 30 classic matches: Legendary Hazard Cover
  • Play 35 classic matches: 200 AG Currency
  • Play 40 classic matches: 5 Premium Crate Scraps
  • Play 45 classic matches: 400 AG Currency
  • Play 50 classic matches: 1 Premium Crate Coupon
  • Play 60 classic matches: Legendary Hazard Set

For Duo

  • Play 5 classic matches: 1 Supply Crate Coupon
  • Play 7 classic matches: 1 Classic Crate Coupon
  • Play 10 classic matches: 3 Supply Crate Coupons
  • Play 15 classic matches: 3 Supply Crate Coupons
  • Play 20 classic matches: 100 AG Currency
  • Play 25 classic matches: 3 Premium Crate Scraps
  • Play 30 classic matches: 3 Classic Crate Scraps
  • Play 35 classic matches: 200 AG Currency
  • Play 40 classic matches: 5 Premium Crate Scraps
  • Play 45 classic matches: 400 AG Currency

Furthermore, BGMI players must remember to survive at least five minutes and play with their registered teammates for the match to count an increase.

Daily Missions in the new 'Dream Team' event in BGMI

The new 'Dream Team' event also offers players different rewards upon completing the daily missions. Here too, the Squad and Duo have different missions.

youtube-cover

For Squad

  • Play as a squad and run 10000 meters: Two Gold Chain popularity
  • Play as a squad and defeat three enemies with SKS: One Paint

For Duo

  • Play as a duo and defeat one enemy with AWM: One Paint
  • Play as a duo and run 6000 meters: Two Gold Chain popularity
Also Read Article Continues below

Players must remember to collect the rewards as the daily missions will be refreshed per day at 5:30 AM IST.

Edited by Srijan Sen
reaction-emoji

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी