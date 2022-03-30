7Sea BGMI Invitational Finals Day 1: Overall standings, top 5 players, and more

Day 1 of the Grand Finals of the 7Sea BGMI Invitational is over. The event is organized by Skyesports and boasts a prize pool of 20,000 USD.

After six matches, GodLike Esports is at the top of the standings with 40 kills and 83 points. Enigma Gaming, with the help of two chicken dinners, secured the second rank with 36 finishes and 75 points. Although Orange Rock Esports didn't take away any chicken, the team is ranked third with 35 kills and 73 points.

League stage topper Chemin didn't have the best start as they are in 10th place while fan-favorite Team Soul is sitting in 15th place with just 24 points.

BGMI 7Sea Invitational Finals Day 1 overview

GodLike collected 83 points on BGMI invitational Finals day 1 (Image via Skyesports)

Marcos Gaming started the day with a win in the first match of Erangel with nine kills. However, GodLike topped the points table with 13 kills. GodLike entry fragger Neyoo was MVP of the match for his seven frags.

The second match, played on the desert map of Miramar, was claimed by GodLike Esports with nine frags. OR Esports secured second place with 11 kills. OR Aditya was named MVP for his five frags.

Nigma Galaxy only accumulated 15 points in their 6 matches (Image via Skyesports)

Hyderabad Hydras' beautiful gameplay secured them a win in the third match with 11 kills. OR Esports once again secured second place with 12 kills where new addition Attanki was adjudged MVP.

With their extraordinary rotation, Skylightz Gaming came out on top in the fourth match with 11 kills. GodLike Esports played safely to secure second place with five kills.

The fifth match, played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, was won by Enigma Gaming with seven frags. Team 8bit's aggressive gameplay got them 10 frags.

The sixth and final match of the day was again won by Enigma Gaming with a whopping 18 kills. GodLike was eliminated early but managed to grab 12 important frag points.

Top Fraggers of the BGMI Invitational Finals Day 1

1. GodLike Neyoo - 16 kills

2. Enigma Viru - 15 kills

3. OR Attanki - 13 kills

4. HH Ace black - 12 kills

5. 8Bit Secret - 11 kills

Neyoo from GodLike leads the kill leaderboard with 16 frags, followed by Viru with 15 kills. Day 2 of the Grand Finals will start tomorrow from 1:00 pm onwards.

