7Sea BGMI Invitational Grand Finals: Qualified teams, schedule and more

The Semifinals of the 7Sea BGMI Invitational, a $20 tournament, is over now with the top 16 teams moving to the grand finals. Chemin Esports, who recently signed a new IGL Robin, came in first place with 188 points. The team played aggressively today as they accumulated 86 points in their last four matches.

Earlier, a total of 24 teams were invited to the Semifinals, where each side played 16 matches. It was a horrible tournament for some popular teams as they didn’t make it to the finals. One of them was Team XO, who recently won two major third-party tournaments but did not qualify for the finals.

Orangutan, Team Forever and Team Xspark also failed to qualify for the finals as they finished in 18th, 21st and 22nd places respectively. Orangutan fought till the very end but unfortunately missed out on the top 16 spots by two points.

7Sea BGMI Semifinals overall standings

Godlike secured third place in the BGMI international Semifinals (Image via Skyesports)

Skylightz Gaming, led by Saumraj, put on a consistent gameplay and grabbed second place. GodLike Esports occupied third place while OR Esports came fourth.

After a long time, Nigma Galaxy was seen playing in good form. They collected 139 points and secured sixth place. Fan favorite Team Soul barely qualified for the finals. Team 8Bit who was in 21st place the day before, made a surprise comeback today and secured the 14th spot.

Top 16 teams advanced to the finals (Image via Skyesports)

Delta from Chemin Esports emerged as the top fragger with 33 finishes, followed by Nakul with 31 frags. Justin took 28 kills while BGIS 2021 MVP Neyoo grabbed 26 finishes.

Rank 17th to 24th teams eliminated from the tournament (Image via Skyesports)

7Sea BGMI Invitational Grand Finals teams

The following teams have progressed ahead:

Chemin Esports Skylightz Gaming GodLike Esports Or Esports TSM Nigma Galaxy 7Sea Esports Global Esports Hyderabad Hydras Blind Esports Revenant Esports Marcos Gaming Enigma Gaming Team 8Bit Team Soul Entity Gaming

The five-day-long grand finals are scheduled from March 30 where these teams will play six matches each day. A total of $8K out of $20K will be awarded to the winner while the runner up will take home $4K.

