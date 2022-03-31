7Sea BGMI Invitational Finals day 2: Overall standings, top 5 players and more 

The second day of the 7Sea BGMI Invitational Grand Finals has just concluded. GodLike Esports managed to stay at the top of the points table with 75 kills and 154 points. Following them in second place was Orange Rock Esports with 57 kills and 128 points, while Enigma Gaming slipped to third place with 116 points.

TSM, with the help of two consecutive chicken dinners, jumped two places to claim the fourth spot with 116 points, while BGIS champion Skylightz Gaming maintained its rank of fifth place. Fan-favorite Team Soul once again had a terrible day in the office as they sit in last place with only 43 points.

7Sea BGMI Invitational Grand Finals Day 2 Match standings

Top 8 teams ranking of 7Sea BGMI Invitational (Image via Skyesports)

GodLike Esports continued their domination and won the first match with 11 kills. Global Esports and 8 Bit played passively to secure second and third place with five kills and one kill respectively.

Hyderabad Hydras claimed victory in the second match on Miramar with 13 kills. TSM was eliminated early but managed to grab eight kills, while Aquanox was named the MVP with five kills.

Team Soul finished 16 after BGMI invitational finals day 2 (Image via Skyesports)

Enigma Gaming came out on top in the third match of Erangel with ten kills. Team 8 Bit secured second place with nine kills, while Chemin came in third place.

OR Esports showed great patience to win the fourth match of the day with seven frags. 7Sea Esports came third thanks to six kills by SprayGod, who was also named MVP of the match.

The fifth match was played on Sanhok and was dominated by TSM with nine kills who took the win. Chemin Esports came second with seven frags, while GodLike took nine kills in the match.

TSM once again won the sixth match with seven kills. However, Revenant Esports topped the points table with 12 kills.

Top fragger after 7Sea BGMI Invitational finals day 2 (Image via Skyesports)

Top Fraggers in the finals:

TSM Aquanox - 21 kills. GodLike Neyoo - 21 kills Enigma Viru - 19 kills GodLike Jonathan - 19 kills GodLike ZGod - 19 kills.

Day 3 will be crucial in setting the tone for the rest of the finals. GodLike has the opportunity to increase its lead by a significant margin on the third day, while others have a chance to catch up. The event organized by Skyesports carries a huge prize pool of $20,000.

Edited by Danyal Arabi