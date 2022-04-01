7Sea BGMI Invitational Finals day 3: Overall standings, highlights, top 5 players, and more

The third day of 7Sea BGMI Invitational finals has just concluded. Orange Rock Esports jumped one spot to claim the pole spot with 92 kills and 211 points. GodLike Esports slipped to second place with 87 kills and 192 points.

Enigma Gaming secured third place with 178 points, while TSM is in fourth place with 174 points. Team 8 Bit made a comeback with 162 points. Fan favorite Team Soul had a good day as they accumulated 65 points to finish in the top ten.

7Sea BGMI Invitational Day 3 Match Standings

Top 8 teams standings after BGMI International finals day 3 (Image via Skyesports)

Chemin Esports came out on top in the first game of Erangel with 11 kills. OR Esports came a close second with seven kills while Enigma Gaming played safe to grab third rank.

OR Esports claimed the second match of Miramar with eight kills. Enigma once again showed brilliant gameplay to secure second place with nine kills.

Team Soul secured 11th place (Image via Skyesports)

Team Soul won the third match of the day with 14 kills, where star player Goblin alone took 10 kills. GodLike Esports came close second with six frags.

TSM went all out to claim the fourth match of the day with a whopping 16 kills. Aquanox was named MVP for his seven frags. Nigma Galaxy and Team 8Bit followed them in second and third place with seven and four frags.

Team 8bit won the fifth match of the day with eight frags. Skylightz and Hyderabad Hydras showed patient gameplay to secure second and third place with two and three frags.

The sixth match on the Erangel map was again won by Chemin Esports with six frags. They were followed by Hyderabad Hydras and Soul, with eight frags each. Nigma Galaxy and Blind Esports eliminated early in the match.

Ninja leads kill leaderboard with 31 finishes (Image via Skyesports)

Top Fraggers of the finals after day 3

TSM NinjaJod- 31 kills Soul Goblin- 28 kills Enigma Viru- 28 kills Chemin Delta- 27 kills TSM Aquanox- 27 kills

With every team striving to win, the tournament got even more exciting. It will surely be interesting to see which team wins this 20K tournament.

