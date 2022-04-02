7Sea BGMI Invitational Finals day 4: Overall ranking, top 5 players, and more

The penultimate day of the 7Sea BGMI Invitational has finally come to a close. Current board leaders Orange Rock Esports performed well enough to retain their top spot with 121 kills and 279 points. TSM made a comeback to secure second position with 123 kills and 249 points.

However, Enigma Gaming fell to third place with 227 points, while GodLike Esports slipped to fourth place with 227 points. Unfortunately, fan-favorite Team Soul had a poor outing as they finished in 11th place with 141 points.

7Sea BGMI Invitational Day 4 Match Standings

Enigma's Eggy managed to win 1v3 against TSM to win the first match of the day with five kills. However, TSM topped the points table with 17 frags with Blaze clinching the MVP title for his seven frags.

TSM finished second after BGMI Invitational day 4 (Image via Skyesports)

In a fine display of defensive and safe gameplay, Team 8bit managed to claim the second match of Miramar with six frags. Entity Gaming, however, was on top of the table with 14 frags, with Noob receiving the MVP for his seven kills.

The third match was a three-way lock between Skylightz Gaming, TSM, and Soul, in which Skylightz Gaming came on top with 11 kills. Skylightz' Pukar was named MVP of the match for his seven frags.

Only six matches left in the BGMI Invitational finals (Image via Skyesports)

Chemin Esports took a dominant position in the fourth match and claimed a win with 11 kills. They took advantage of the fight between TSM and Revenant Esports, who were second and third respectively.

Revenant Esports won the fifth match with 11 kills. It was a usual Sanhok match, with four teams engaging in a major healing battle outside the zone.

In the final match of the day, OR Esports went absolutely berserk, racking up a whopping total of 14 kills. They were followed by Marcos Gaming and Hyderabad Hydras with five frags each.

Top Fraggers of the finals after day 4

1. TSM NinjaJod- 45 kills

2. TSM Aquanox- 40 kills

3. GodLike Neyoo- 36 kills

4. Soul Goblin- 35 kills

5. Chemin Delta- 35 kills

With just six matches left, the fight for the trophy has gotten very intense. Tomorrow will be an incredibly important day for all the top four teams since anyone could claim the title at this point.

