8bit Creatives announces decision to join BGMI star Alpha Chaser, streamers react

On March 31, 2023, 8bit Creatives, a popular talent management agency, announced on their official Instagram handle that they have signed on Pratik "Alpha Clasher" Jagiya, a renowned BGMI streamer and vlogger. The announcement post showcased Alpha Clasher's impressive subscriber counts across various channels and celebrated his addition to the agency.

With rumors of a potential BGMI unban spreading quickly, this announcement has generated a lot of excitement within the gaming community. It will be interesting to see how Alpha Clasher collaborates with other popular creators within the agency to create engaging content.

BGMI streamers congratulate Alpha Clasher on joining Creatives

lpha Clasher's former clanmates and fellow BGMI streamers, Danger and Kanika, have also congratulated him and sent their best wishes for his new venture. Danger shared a story on his Instagram handle, while Kanika commented on the announcement post and even shared her reaction on a livestream.

Kanika said (translated from Hindi):

"This was totally unexpected for me. I was casually scrolling through my Instagram when I came across Goldy's story and learned that Alpha Clasher has joined 8bit Creatives. I was shocked at first, but I am really happy for Alpha. You guys can also congratulate Alpha for his new journey."

Popular streamer and Battlegrounds Mobile India legend Scout (also managed by 8bit Creatives) revealed that he had known about the news for a long time and welcomed Alpha Clasher wholeheartedly.

Alpha Clasher left Hydra Esports before joining 8bit Creatives

For those unaware, Alpha Clasher is an immensely popular personality in the Indian gaming community. Since the advent of PUBG Mobile in the Indian market, he has been a regular streamer on YouTube. For years, Alpha played the role of a co-leader for the crowd favorite organization, Hydra Esports.

However, along with the likes of BTS, Ayush, and Emperor, Alpha Clasher left the organization a few weeks ago. The incident left many fans heartbroken as they wondered about Alpha's future plans.

Although the BGMI streamer had previously stated that he joined 8bit's Discord server to discuss plans with Thug and Goldy to help in the growth of Hydra, many thought he had done so to join the agency. His announcement on the 8bit Creatives' handle led to Hydra fans having mixed emotions.

