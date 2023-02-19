"I only joined 8bit's Discord server to ask for new ideas to grow Hydra": BGMI creator Alpha Clasher responds to rumors about joining S8UL

On February 18, 2023, popular BGMI player and YouTuber Pratik "Alpha" Jogiya organized a livestream where he was joined by other departing members from Hydra Esports (BTS, Emperor, and Ayush). During the broadcast, he replied to rumors speculating about him joining S8UL.

Denying joining any new organization, he mentioned how they were facing many problems in terms of content creation while in Hydra. He stated their inability to think of new ways to create after they were done with GTA RP. They also questioned themselves, but it came to no avail. It was then when he talked to different creators like Antaryami Gaming, Casetoo, Thug, and Goldy bhai on discord.

He dismissed all the rumors about him joining S8UL and the social media embeds that wrongly picturized them as part of another clan. He highlighted how he joined 8bit's Discord server to discuss new content creation ideas to grow Hydra. He even stated how Thug and Goldy gave him new ideas.

His exact words were:

"I don't know why people are creating rumors about us joining S8UL. All the screenshots and Instagram stories showing that we already had a second clan are fake and baseless. I was given a role in 8bit's Discord server so that I can directly re-join the voice channel if I get disconnected. I only joined the Discord server to ask for new ideas to grow Hydra."

The entire conversation acted as a response to 8bit Goldy, who stated in an Instagram live session that Alpha's current stance would be cleared by the creator himself when he livestreams on YouTube.

BGMI star Alpha Clasher clarifies allegations against him on YouTube livestream

Later in the same livestream, Alpha Clasher clarified the allegations against him and the other departing members from Hydra Esports. He mentioned that he was doing a lot of work with Hydra - managing his own content and looking after the needs of other creators and BGMI esports athletes. Referring to this situation, he used the term "bottleneck" in a previous livestream, which was wrongly perceived by Dynamo.

He then mentioned how the departing members never backstabbed the BGMI legend and Hydra leader, Dynamo, but left the organization when they felt there was no vision to move ahead. He also highlighted how every member staying in the Hydra Bootcamp had to give their best to incur the expenses.

Considering Alpha Clasher has a huge fanbase in the BGMI gaming community, it's no surprise that his recent comments have produced great buzz.

