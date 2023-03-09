"After the game returns or after the announcement of an official tournament": Fierce comments on his BGMI comeback

On March 8, 2023, popular Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) player and streamer Ritesh "Fierce" Nawandar hosted a Q&A session on Instagram. During the session, he uploaded multiple stories and replied to various questions from fans.

In the series of stories, Fierce confirmed that he will play Battlegrounds Mobile India once the game gets unbanned. He added that he will play BGMI esports after the battle royale title returns to the Indian market or when the developers announce an official tournament.

Timestamp: 0:24

His exact words were:

"After the game returns or after the announcement of an official tournament."

Fierce won the latest New State Mobile LAN event, and his comeback to Battlegrounds Mobile India will definitely affect the esports scene of both games.

BGMI star Fierce confirms his exit from Team XO, decides to cite reason in future

Much to the disappointment of Team XO fans, Fierce confirmed his departure from the organization in one of his Instagram stories. When a fan asked him why he left the team, he said he would cite the reason in the near future.

Fierce will comment on his exit from Team XO in a few days (Image via Instagram/ig_fierce)

Meanwhile, Fierce answered rather ambiguously to a question related to playing with his former teammates (Punk, Sense, and Immortal). He simply said:

"You never know."

Since Fierce has confirmed his departure from Team XO, it will be interesting to see if he will form a new esports team altogether or join another organization.

Fierce also talked about Scout in one of his Instagram stories. According to him, Scout is the only person in the Indian gaming community who has a clean heart, is connected to his roots, and is successful.

Fierce's recent Instagram story on Scout (Image via Instagram/ig_fierce)

Although Fierce has announced his comeback to BGMI esports, the game remains suspended in the Indian digital market for now. Millions of players are eagerly waiting for the title to return to the virtual storefronts of the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It is unknown when the battle royale will get new content.

Besides BGMI, Fierce also answered questions on Valorant. In a story, he revealed that he has reached the Ascendant rank in Valorant. However, he added that he has skills similar to that of a Radiant player.

Considering that Fierce boasts a large fan following in the Indian gaming community, it's no shock that his comments have garnered significant interest.

