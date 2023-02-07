"An opportunity for Scout fans to celebrate" - 8Bit Goldy teases an announcement regarding the BGMI star 

Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh, aka Scout, has continued to shine as a streamer associated with S8UL and is going through plans to grind hard in the competitive scene. Lokesh "Goldy" Jain, the co-founder of S8UL, recently teased an announcement related to Scout as he said:

"Yesterday, we unlocked a big achievement of Scout. I am giving you a 'leak' that will be an opportunity for the Scout fans to celebrate. He had tears in his eyes when we told him about it."

As 8Bit Goldy told his viewers about the potentially good news, a troll tried to generate hate for the BGMI star. The S8UL owner immediately reprimanded the hater by praising Tanmay "sc0utOP."

"It will blow your minds off" - BGMI pro sc0utOP on the surprise announcement teased by 8Bit Goldy

Tanmay is among India's first generation of PUBG Mobile (later BGMI) streamers. He, alongside the likes of Naman "MortaL" Mathur and Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawan, was among the first set of content creators to popularize the mobile title.

After 8Bit Goldy teased the surprise announcement regarding the star e-athlete, fans quickly asked the BGMI star about the same. Many followers asked Scout to tell them about the surprise, to which the streamer replied:

"You guys will get to know about the surprise after its announcement. It is a big surprise, a major development, and I feel that people will be shocked by the announcement. To put it that way, it will blow your minds off."

Scout refused to elaborate further and moved on to another topic, but many have speculated the announcement to be related to S8UL.

Tanmay is actively streaming these days. Meanwhile, his fans have also seen him on Playground Season 2, an Amazon miniTV series. Besides reaching new milestones in content creation, he has also showcased his interest in continuing as an esports athlete.

According to Scout's recent announcements, fans will get to see him play alongside the members of his team, TX (TeamX Spark). The fan-favorite streamer has confirmed the lineup for New State Mobile, which will include the following gamers:

Aditya "Aditya" Mathe

Syed "SyedOP"

Vaibhav "Humanoid" Kashyap

"Darklord"

Tanmay "sc0utOP" Singh

In addition to the five regular members of TX, Sarangajyoti "Sarang" Deka will also be a part of the team. However, he will not be able to play regularly in the tournaments with the roster due to his prior commitments with Team XO's New State Mobile lineup, which was crowned winner at ESL Snapdragon Pro Series: New State.

