APL BGMI Winter Showdown 2023 Finals Day 2: Overall standings, highlights, and more

WSB Gaming solidified its prime position on Day 2 of the APL BGMI Winter Showdown 2023 Finale. The team, playing consistently well, ensured 123 points in 12 games. They grabbed 45 finishes and two Chicken Dinners. However, Team Omega was only four points behind them in second spot.

Global Esports set up an extraordinary comeback today as the side jumped from the last to third place with 107 points. The Mavi-led lineup was the top-performing team of the day, securing 92 points in six games. Orangutan Gaming ranked fourth with 102 points.

Team Tamilas, Revenant, and E4E claimed fifth, sixth, and seventh places with 98, 95, and 92 points respectively. GodLike failed to improve their performance on Day 2 and ended up in 12th position with 73 points. Three other experienced teams, Entity, OR, and Insane, came in 14th, 15th, and 16th after 12 matches. The third and final day will feature the remaining six games.

Day 2 overview of APL BGMI Winter Showdown 2023 Finale

Match 7 - Erangel

It was Big Brother Esports who registered a 23-point victory in the first battle of Day 2. GodLike Esports, too, impressed with their play and ensured 20 points, including eight frags. Medal Esports acquired 15 points with the help of five eliminations.

Match 8 - Miramar

Team Omega pulled off an impressive 27-point Chicken Dinner in this Miramar encounter. Wingod grabbed 26 points, 14 of which came from finishes. WSB Gaming earned 13 points, while Global Esports managed 12 points.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Global Esports, led by BGMI veteran MAVI, secured a mammoth 31-point victory and made a huge jump in the overall standings. Orangutan achieved 18 points, while E4E and Omega garnered 10 points to their respective names.

Match 10 - Vikendi

Team Omega earned their second Chicken Dinner with 21 points. Global Esports yet again managed 23 important points, including 11 frags. WSB and Big Brother Esports added 17 and 13 points, respectively. GodLike and Hydra secured only four points each.

Match 11 - Miramar

Orangutan emerged victorious with 24 points in the second-last game of Day 2. Team Tamilas played aggressively and ensured 22 points, including 14 kills. Revenant and Entity displayed some resistance, scoring 16 and 15 points respectively.

Match 12 - Erangel

In a dramatic ending, OR Esports luckily came out victorious in the end battle of the BGMI Showdown Finals Day 2 with 25 points. Entity Gaming gained 19 points, while Orangutan and Hydra Officials obtained 16 points each.