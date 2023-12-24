APL BGMI Winter Showdown 2023 Semifinals Day 3: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Robin-led OR Esports regained their prime position with 129 points following the conclusion of Day 3 of the APL BGMI Winter Showdown Semifinals. The lineup has obtained 129 points without any Chicken Dinner in 12 games. All 24 participants have played 12 out for their total 16 matches of the Semifinals, and will contest in their rest four games on December 24.

Global Esports dropped to the second spot with 123 points and two Chicken Dinners. The crew added only 15 points in their previous four matches on Saturday.

Hydra Official impressed with their teamwork and acquired the third place with 121 points. They took 40 points at an average of 10 on the third day, and will now play freely in their remaining games as they earned a strong spot in this round.

Day 3 overview of APL BGMI Winter Showdown Semifinals

WSB Gaming remained in fourth position with 114 points and three Chicken Dinners. The club demonstrated their consistency across the first three days and managed their position into the top five. Medal Esports displayed an emphatic run on Day 3 and jumped to fifth place with 111 points. The roster, led by BGMI pro Paradox, will aim to win the BGMI Showdown and make a comeback as they recently failed to perform in the BMPS 2023.

Orangutan Gaming found their ideal form on Day 3 and made a huge jump in the overall standings. The Ash-led team posted 55 points in their four games on Saturday and moved to eighth place with 103 points on the BGMI Showdown Semifinals's overall leaderboard.

GodLike Esports also showcased a stunning performance on the third day and secured 11th spot with 95 points, including 55 eliminations. Their archrivals, Team Soul, finished behind them at 12th with 90 points.

Team Insane, the second runner-up of the BMPS 2023, came 13th with 89 points. They faltered on Day 3 as they got only 10 points in four games and dropped out of the top 10. Entity Gaming, led by Saumraj, held 15th spot with 86 points. The team will have to maintain their consistency today as only the top 16 performers will make it to the BGMI Showdown Finale.

Well known teams like 8Bit, Revenant, Blind, and XSpark Esports are currently out of the top 16. These teams will need to perform outstandingly in their rest four games to reach the finale.