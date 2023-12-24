APL BGMI Winter Showdown Season 2 Grand Finals: All 16 qualified teams, dates, prize pool, and more revealed 

The four-day Semifinals of the APL BGMI Winter Showdown Season 2 wrapped up on December 24, 2023. During this stage, 24 teams participated in 16 matches each. The 16 best performers have now sealed their positions in the Grand Finals, which will be organized from December 25 to December 27, 2023. The total prize money of this showdown is ₹12 lakh, of which the winner will get ₹4.75 lakh.

The livestream of the Grand Finals will be held on the YouTube and Rooter channels of APL Esports at 1.30 pm IST. The Semifinals saw a nail-biting action among 24 teams. A few experienced teams, such as Blind, 8Bit, Numen, and XSpark, were among those eight teams that faced elimination from this contest.

APL BGMI Winter Showdown Season 2 Grand Finals teams

Global Esports WSB Gaming Orangutan OR Esports Hydra Official Reckoning Esports Wingod Medal Esports E4E Big Brother Esports Revenant Esports GodLike Esports Team Soul Team Insane Team Tamilas Entity Gaming

Prize pool distribution for Winter Showdown

Here is the prize money distribution for the APL Winter Showdown Finale;

1st Place - ₹4.75 lakh

2nd Place - ₹3 lakh

3rd Place - ₹2 lakh

4th Place - ₹1 lakh

5th Place - ₹50,000

MVP - ₹50,000

- ₹50,000 Most WWCD Team - ₹25,000

Semifinals overview

Global Esports, led by MAVI, emerged as the top performer with 159 points. The club was phenomenal from the beginning and set up brilliant performances throughout their 16 games. Slug, a rising star from their squad, played fabulously and topped the kill leaderboard with 38 frags.

WSB Esports’ consistent performance helped them finish second in the Semifinals, where they ensured three Chicken Dinners. Orangutan improved their play in the last two days and moved up to third in the table. OR Esports and Hydra Official gained fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Revenant Esports also did well in their last eight APL BGMI Showdown Semifinals matches and earned 11th place with the help of four Chicken Dinners. GodLike Esports had an average showing but managed to get the 12th position.

Team Soul and Insane came 13th and 14th in the overall chart, respectively. Team Tamilas and Entity finished in the top 16 of the BGMI Showdown Semifinals. BMPS 2023 champion Blind Esports missed a spot in the finals as the club finished in 18th place. Team XSpark ended up in 22nd position, and Glitchx Reborn ranked 24th in the Semifinals.