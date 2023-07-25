"As of now, our team is in the building phase": BGMI star Mavi on Global Esports' roster

Harmandeep "Mavi" Singh is one of the most established BGMI players from India, and he was a part of the Orange Rock roster that made an incredible run back in the PUBG Mobile World League 2020. With Battlegrounds Mobile India making a return, the star signed for Global Esports, one of the most revered esports organizations to come out of the nation.

There is a long season ahead, and it is expected that Mavi, alongside the other members, will guide Global Esports as one of the top performers. In a conversation with Sportskeeda, the famous player discussed several points, including the story reason behind his name and more.

"Success will come your way if you work hard": Mavi's advice to upcoming BGMI players

Q. Usually, the players choose in-game names that often hold special significance to them. Can you share the story behind the name "Mavi" and why you decided to use it?

The in-game name "Mavi" holds special significance as it reflects our surname, which is widely recognized in our local area. Hence, I decided to use it as my IGN to maintain a sense of familiarity and identity while playing.

Q. Mavi, you are revered as an IGL in the BGMI community. Could you share with our readers the origins of your journey with the battle royale title and how you embraced the role of an in-game leader?

My journey with BGMI started as a casual player, but I got drawn into the esports scene. As my skills grew, I realized I could be an effective leader. Embracing the role of an In-Game Leader, I now guide my team strategically to achieve success. It's been a challenging but rewarding path to becoming a revered IGL in the BGMI community.

Q. As an IGL, shot calling is just one of the aspects of your role. Could you share light on other essential responsibilities and tasks you handle inside and outside the server?

As an IGL, my essential responsibilities include shot calling, fostering team synergy, promoting individual understanding, and developing a cohesive approach to the game. These tasks are crucial both inside and outside the game, and my primary focus is on dedicating my efforts to building a strong foundation for the team over time.

Q. As a highly accomplished content creator and professional player representing Global Esports, how do you balance esports, content creation, and personal life?

Sachh bataun, I'm not able to balance it properly. I'm trying my best but as you all know, I just got married and it's a completely new experience for me. So, I'm taking my time and trying to do whatever best I can do in esports, building the team, content, and managing my personal life.

Q. With Battlegrounds Mobile India's matchmaking limited to India and very few international events featuring Indian teams, do you think this limitation hampers the growth and prospects of Indian players and teams on the global stage?

The limitation of BGMI's matchmaking to India and the lack of international events featuring Indian teams indeed hampers their growth and prospects on the global esports stage. To reach the top, it is crucial for Indian teams to regularly compete against global rosters and adapt to the meta of international tournaments. This exposure and experience are vital for their development and success on the global scene.

Q. With several events already concluded since BGMI's return, which teams do you consider to be direct competitors to Global Esports?

As of now, our team is in the building phase, and once we are fully prepared, I will provide more insights. However, currently, I am impressed with the performances of TEAM BLIND and GLADIATORS, as they have been playing exceptionally well.

Q. You have played in both domestic as well as international tournaments. How well do you think the top Indian BGMI teams would fare on an international stage?

Having played in both domestic and international tournaments, I firmly believe that the top Indian BGMI teams may face challenges on the international stage.

Without consistent exposure to global teams and adapting to the international tournament meta/competition, it may be difficult for Indian teams to reach the top position. Currently, our region may not be in a strong position to compete with Global teams, but eventually with good exposure we will get there.

Q. Playing at the tier 1 level in BGMI requires exceptional dedication. Could you share the training methods or routines you have employed to maintain your competitive edge over the years?

To maintain my competitive edge in BGMI, I have adopted a dedicated training routine. I utilize the improved training ground for drills, analyze my competitive scrims' streams to identify areas of improvement, and work on refining my mechanical skills. However, the most crucial method I employ is consistent participation in scrims, which helps both myself and my team to grow and enhance our performance.

Q. With Battlegrounds Mobile India back and tournaments in full swing and the official events announced, what are your goals this year? Are there any specific individual or collective milestones you aim to reach?

With BGMI back and tournaments underway, our current goal is to perform to the best of our abilities in the upcoming official events. As a team in the building phase, we aim to make significant progress and strive to achieve top five positions in every major official and unofficial event within the next six months, showcasing Global Esports' growth and competitiveness on the gaming stage.

Q. Having been part of several successful rosters, including OR Esports, what do you believe is the key to building a successful BGMI team?

The major factors are mainly patience, dedication, and a cohesive collective effort from all team members and stakeholders involved in the journey. #Trust the process.

Q. As a veteran in the community, what advice would you offer to youngsters looking to make a name for themselves in BGMI via esports or content creation?

Hey there! If you're a young gamer or content creator trying to shine in BGMI, It's a fast-changing world out there, so stay positive and be ready with a backup plan just in case. If you're into esports, don't forget to share your awesome gameplay and stuff on social media. And always remember to stay humble and down-to-earth. Success will come your way if you work hard and stay flexible! Good luck!