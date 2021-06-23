Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) expected to host first esports event this month: All you need to know

Big news awaits PUBG Mobile fans as Krafton Inc. is expected to host the first esports event for Battlegrounds Mobile India this month.

After months of speculation, BGMI is finally available for download. Gamers can download the Early Access version of the game to get a taste of the regional version of PUBG Mobile.

The Early Access is currently open to Android users, who can become testers for Battlegrounds Mobile India. This feature is currently unavailable for iOS users.

Battlegrounds Mobile India to get its first esports tournament soon

The developers of Battlegrounds Mobile India have revealed that the company will work with several partners to establish a proper esports ecosystem in the country.

Krafton also revealed that it would conduct a series of India-specific events and tournaments to promote the gaming culture.

The esports ecosystem to be introduced by Krafton (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Battlegrounds Mobile India is exclusively built for the Indian gaming community. According to sources, Krafton might be announcing the first esports event for Battlegrounds Mobile India later this month.

Global gaming events and tournaments have been a major platform for gamers to showcase their talents and win several rewards and accolades. Therefore, the first BGMI esports event will be a major opportunity for young Indian players to make a name for themselves.

Gamers are advised to keep an eye on their official website and social media pages for any news regarding the same.

In the meantime, they can get hold of the Early Access version and enjoy the popular battle royale game on their Android devices. To do so, users will have to follow specific steps:

They will be required to sign up as testers for the game at this link.

Gamers should join the testing program.

Clicking on "Download it on Google Play" will take them to the Google Play Store.

Selecting the "Install" button will download Battlegrounds Mobile India on their devices.

The file size for Battlegrounds Mobile India is around 721 MB. After the primary application has been installed, gamers can choose their preferred resource pack, which will require more space.

The Low-spec resource pack will be around 380 MB, while the HD resource pack will be about 620 MB.

After the successful completion of the downloads, gamers can log in and enjoy the game.

