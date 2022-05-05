Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports 2022 title sponsor and streaming partner revealed

In the latest development, Krafton has announced iQOO as the title sponsor for Battlegrounds Mobile India 2022 esports tournaments. iQOO (I Quest On and On) is a smartphone brand focused on young and tech-savvy enthusiasts.

Apart from iQOO, Krafton has also announced Loco as the 'powered by' sponsor for 2022 BGMI events. The livestreaming platform is one of the companies Krafton invested in last year.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 2022 esports roadmap

Krafton will organize four tournaments this year, starting with the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC), which is currently in its third stage. The BMOC will be a semi-pro event and pave the way for the grandest ever esports spectacle, the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1.

The BMPS, scheduled from 19 May to 12 June, will see 24 top teams of the country competing for the two-crore INR prize pool, the biggest ever for an esports event in the country.

Major BGMI tournaments in 2022

Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC) Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 2

Krafton, in its 2022 esports roadmap, announced six crores INR worth of prize money through these four tournaments. The BMOC will not carry any prize pool, while both the seasons of the BMPS will have a two-crore INR prize pool each.

Apart from this, the 2022 edition of the BGIS will also take place later this year.

iQOO was also the title sponsor of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021. The tournament concluded in January 2022 and was a huge success. It garnered more than 200 million views with 460k peak viewers.

Indian team GodLike also participated in the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2021 Finals. The event through which the Indian team will play in the global event this year will greatly interest the fans.

Krafton is putting a lot of effort into organizing events fairly. They regularly ban hackers from games and tournaments. Last week, they banned more than 42 sides from the BMOC for violating rules, so this could be a monumental year for BGMI and its developers.

